8 Actors Who Have Portrayed Prominent Black Figures on TV

There are several shows that have helped shape black culture, such as Martin, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, The Cosby Show, and so on. What many black shows, including those, have in common is that they are sitcoms.

However, there’s several series that depict real-life events and situations that turned a corner in not just black culture, but American culture in general. There are shows dating back to King and as recent as Godfather of Harlem that depict Black history for its advancements, triumphs, and hardships that are equally as important as the content that makes us laugh.

Below we highlight eight actors who have portrayed prominent black figures throughout history on television. Did your favorite television portrayal get left out? Let us know which should have been mentioned in the comments below.