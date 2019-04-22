Matt LeBlanc & Chris Harris Have No Limits, No Rules When 'Top Gear' Returns

Top Gear Season 26 is bringing back Matt LeBlanc, Chris Harris, Rory Reid, and The Stig. The first of five hour-long episodes premieres on Thursday, April 25 on BBC America.

This season sees the team discovering the very best supercar alternatives to the traditional family estate car, from Ferrari to Porsche. We'll also see them racing to the top of a mountain in a pair of the smallest 4×4’s in the UK and risking life and limb in Tuk-Tuk’s across Sri-Lanka on both land and sea.

Plus, they'll be measuring just how scary the Porsche 911 GT2 RS is with the with the new-fangled gadget the "Fearometer 3000," and finding out if you can buy and race second-hand luxury cars for less than the cost of a Dacia Sandero.

Filmed in locations including Norway, Sri Lanka, and Spain, expect Top Gear’s trademark array of stunning photography, state-of-the-art supercars and celebrity guests on the track in Top Gear’s Reasonably Fast Car.

In the season premiere, Matt and Chris head to Norway, while Rory Reid and Sabine Schmitz aim to create Britain's newest mountain with the help of a tiny Suzuki. James Marsden is the studio guest.

Top Gear, Season 26 Premiere, Thursday, April 25, 9/8c, BBC America