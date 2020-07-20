'Top Gear' Sets Season 28 Premiere — See the Boys Back in Action (VIDEO)

Get ready for a trip and a half with the guys of Top Gear as Season 28 comes roaring around the corner.

While people remain indoors, the fan-favorite BBC America series is providing viewers with some travel relief as hosts Paddy McGuinness, Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris hit the road in an all-new special and season. Kicking off on Sunday August 30, the men travel across the globe for an adventurous Top Gear Nepal special.

More fun comes speeding to TVs on Sunday, September 6 when the official season premiere airs, and we've got your exclusive first look with the trailer, above.

In the special, comedian McGuinness, cricketer and presenter Flintoff, and motoring journalist and racing-driver Harris will embark on an epic high-altitude voyage beginning in Kathmandu that will lead to the Forbidden City of Lo Manthang.

Among some of the exciting adventures teased in the trailer that will be seen this season are bungee jumping in a car and racing fighter jets in the latest McLaren hypercar as well as a road trip through Peru. Expect plenty of mischief as the men travel the globe searching for "hijinks and motoring mayhem."

Don't miss out on the fun — tune into the Top Gear special this August and don't miss Season 28 this September on BBC America.

Top Gear Nepal Special, Premieres Sunday, August 30, 8/7c, BBC America

Top Gear, Season 28 Premiere, Sunday, September 6, 8/7c, BBC America