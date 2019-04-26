Behind the Scenes of the 'One Chicago' Cover Shoot With the Stars of 'Med,' 'Fire,' and 'P.D.' (VIDEO)

The stars of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. proved it really is "One Chicago" when they took part in a photoshoot for the cover of TV Guide Magazine.

The Dick Wolf series dominate Wednesday nights on NBC, airing back-to-back-to-back, and in the current issue, you can check out a deep dive of all three shows as well as a get a peek at what's coming up as they each approach their season finales. This is the fifth time the franchise covers the magazine.

On the set of Chicago Fire in the Windy City in early spring, Chicago Med's Yaya DaCosta, Chicago Fire's Taylor Kinney, and Chicago P.D.'s Jason Beghe laughed as they discussed the different vibes across their shows and more light-hearted moments during serious situations (such as in a recent episode, when a car ran into the hospital).

Check out this behind-the-scenes video from the cover shoot as the stars joke about the last spin-off of the franchise and the harsh winters of Chicago. Kinney and Beghe especially get on DaCosta's case about the lack of exterior shooting for Med.

Chicago Med, Wednesdays, 8/7c, NBC

Chicago Fire, Wednesdays, 9/8c, NBC

Chicago P.D., Wednesdays, 10/9c, NBC