Ginnifer Goodwin on Being in Front of & Behind the Camera for Lifetime's 'I Am Somebody's Child' (VIDEO)

We're used to seeing actress Ginnifer Goodwin on screen in TV series like Once Upon A Time and Big Love and films like Walk the Line and He's Just Not That Into You. But for Lifetime's I Am Somebody's Child: The Regina Louise Story, Goodwin is not only starring in the TV movie, but she's also behind the scenes as an executive producer.

Based on the memoir Somebody's Someone by Regina Louise-Taylor (played by newcomer Angela Fairley in the film), I Am Somebody's Child follows a young girl who made her way through over 30 foster homes and psych facilities before she turned 18 years old. Thankfully, she met Jeanne (Goodwin), who sees something in Regina and goes above and beyond to try to keep her safe from being swallowed up by an often heartless and corrupt system.

The heartfelt film also stars Monique Coleman (High School Musical), Sherri Saum (The Fosters), and Kim Hawthorne.

Goodwin and Fairley sat down with TV Insider recently to talk about Goodwin's pleasure at having a bigger voice in the shaping of the film, Fairley's personal connection to the project, and the difficulties of keeping their emotions in check during filming.

I Am Somebody's Child: The Regina Louise Story, Premieres, Saturday, April 20, 8/7c, Lifetime