'I Am Somebody's Child: The Regina Louise Story' Tackles the Foster Care System

Lifetime next shines a light into the foster care system in the powerful new movie, I Am Somebody's Child: The Regina Louise Story.

The special flick will premiere Easter weekend on Saturday, April 20, and stars Ginnifer Goodwin (Once Upon A Time) and newcomer Angela Fairley, a foster child herself.

Based on author and motivational speaker Regina Louise's personal experience navigating the broken system, the film tells the journey of a young African American girl (Fairley) who navigates over 30 foster homes and psychiatric facilities before age 18, and the one woman, Jeanne (Goodwin), who believes in her.

After Jeanne unsuccessfully attempts to adopt Regina — due to a racially motivated ruling — their bond is forced apart. This is Regina’s story of how one woman's belief and love becomes her lifeline as she defeats the odds of a corrupt system and succeeds.

After 25 years, Jeanne is finally able to adopt Regina in the same courthouse that denied them previously.

I Am Somebody’s Child also stars Monique Coleman (High School Musical), Sherri Saum (The Fosters) and Kim Hawthorne (Greenleaf). The film is based on the books Somebody’s Someone and Someone has Led this Child to Believe by Regina Louse.

I Am Somebody’s Child, Premieres, Saturday, April 20, 8/7c, Lifetime