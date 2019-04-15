The 7 Best Performances From 'American Idol's Top 14 (VIDEO)

Sunday night's episode of American Idol saw the Top 14 go head to head in the latest round of the competition as the group will be shaved down to a mere Top 10.

The hopefuls brought their A-game to the table — as if we'd expect anything less from this talented bunch. Unlike the previous week's All-Star Duets, the Top 14 competed in solo performances, showcasing their range without the assistance of already established stars.

Whether it was the genre-singer mashup or just pure raw vocals, these performers certainly came to impress. Check out seven of the best performances from the night in the videos below.

Alyssa Raghu Performs "She Used to Be Mine" by Sara Bareilles

Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon Sings "We All Fall in Love Sometimes" by Elton John

Alejandro Arana Performs "One Dance" by Drake

Uche Sings "Finesse" by Bruno Mars

Madison VanDenburg Performs "Fallin'" by Alicia Keys

Laine Hardy Sings "That's All Right" by Elvis Presley

Laci Kaye Booth Performs "I Miss You" by Blink-182

But that's just some of the many great moments of the night. Let us know who your favorite was in the poll below and don't miss the results episode on Monday, April 15.

