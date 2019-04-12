Who Will Win ‘American Idol,’ Based on Their Social Followings

American Idol‘s Top 14 have been selected and now it’s up to America to vote for their favorites.

But is it going to be a popularity contest? This year’s Idol hopefuls have quite the social media presence which is reflected in their Instagram followings. Could some contestants’ online popularity give them an edge over others?

Only time will tell if their staying power is reflective of those numbers, but until then, we’re taking a look at how they all stack up in an attempt to predict how far they’ll go. Click through the gallery above for the contestants from least to most likely to win, based solely on their current Instagram following (which is always subject to change!).

American Idol, Sundays & Mondays, 8/7c, ABC