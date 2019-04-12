'Blue Bloods' Renewed for Season 10 With Tom Selleck Returning

The Reagan family will continue to protect and serve New York City in the 2019-2020 season.

CBS announced Friday that Blue Bloods has been renewed for Season 10. And the icing on the cake? Tom Selleck signed a new deal to return as Police Commissioner Frank Reagan for the 10th season.

The series, which premiered on September 24, 2010, will reach a milestone with its 200th episode when it premieres in fall 2019.

"Blue Bloods has been a top-10 drama and Friday's top-rated show every year it's been on the air," CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl said in a statement. “On a night that many have claimed is quiet for broadcast television, its quality writing, superb acting and familial warmth have attracted an average of over 13 million passionate viewers each week for nine years."

"We are delighted that Tom will return and that the show will continue to be a vital component of the CBS schedule next season," he continued.

The series is the eighth most-watched show in all of broadcast television and the most-watched network drama on CBS' digital platforms, including CBS All Access.

Blue Bloods is the ninth series CBS has renewed. Also returning for the 2019-2020 season are Young Sheldon, Mom, Criminal Minds, NCIS, FBI, God Friended Me, The Neighborhood, and Magnum P.I.

Blue Bloods, Fridays, 10/9c, CBS