'Jane the Virgin': Will Jane Choose Rafael or Michael in the End? (POLL)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 5, Episode 3 of Jane the Virgin, "Chapter Eighty-Four "]

In the April 10 episode of Jane the Virgin, fans were given a classic telenovela twist at the end as Michael (Brett Dier) [Spoiler] seemingly regained his memories after suffering from amnesia at the hands of Rose (Bridget Regan).

The development is sure to throw a wrench in Jane's (Gina Rodriguez) hope for an engagement with baby daddy and boyfriend Rafael (Justin Baldoni) as the season progresses, which begs to ask the question — who will Jane choose?

It's been a question since the beginning of the series, when Jane first became pregnant through artificial insemination with Rafael's baby by accident. It seemed as though Jane had chosen Michael after marrying him in Season 2, but after she believed he died in Season 3, Jane's bond with Rafael grew.

Will allegiance lead her back to Michael, or is she destined to be with Rafael? Let us know what you think in the poll below.

Jane the Virgin, Wednesdays, 9/8c, The CW