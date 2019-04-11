The Action Network Puts the Game in 'Game of Thrones'

Wanna bet Game of Thrones is gonna be major this weekend? Well now you can. Literally.

Ahead of Sunday night's season premiere, the Action Network, a sports-betting data, news and analytics site, has created a horde of options for viewers looking to make things a lil' more interesting, if you get our drift.

First, there is their printable Prop Sheet (apparently "prop" means something else in the betting world) for viewing-party pools, complete with questions like "How many direwolves appear on screen during the Season 8 premiere? (0, 1, 2)" and "How many Greyjoys — Theon, Yara, and/or Euron — will die in Episode 1? (0, 1, 2, 3)."

They've also come up with guidelines for running a season-long pool that plays more like a Fantasy Football League as run by that nasty Olenna Tyrell.

And for those Throne-rs looking to really get in on the action, users can also download the Action Network app to enter a season-premiere contest that could score them $500 in cash.

If you're not into betting but love yourself some sports stuff, AN's Rob Perez has a handy (and hilarious) rundown comparing various GoT characters to NBA teams. And yes, Cersei is totally the Miami Heat.

So get ready to put your money where your mouth is. Because when you bet on the Game of Thrones, you win or you pay. There is no middle ground.

Game of Thrones, Season 8 Premiere, Sunday, April 14, 9/8, HBO