Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Milwaukee Bucks to the top seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

At least we won't have another Warriors-Cavs NBA Finals.

The 2019 NBA playoffs tip off on Saturday, April 13, with four conference quarterfinal games on ESPN/ABC. TNT's playoff coverage begins Sunday with a tripleheader. NBA TV airs three first-round games, with additional games to be announced.

Steph Curry and the two-time defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors have the top seed in the Western Conference and will face the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 1 of their series on Saturday in primetime on ABC.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks own the top spot in the East, and they'll face the Detroit Pistons Sunday night on TNT.

The 2019 #NBAPlayoffs are set! Games begin on Saturday, April 13th. pic.twitter.com/4ERS0ZeywQ — NBA (@NBA) April 11, 2019

2019 NBA PLAYOFFS TV SCHEDULE: FIRST ROUND

All Times Eastern. *If necessary. Games 5-7 times and TV schedule to be determined. Games that air locally may be blacked out on national TV.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

(1) Milwaukee Bucks vs. (8) Detroit Pistons

Game 1: Sunday, April 14: Detroit at Milwaukee, 7pm, TNT

Game 2: Wednesday, April 17: Detroit at Milwaukee, 8pm, NBA TV

Game 3: Saturday, April 20: Milwaukee at Detroit, 8pm, ESPN

Game 4: Monday, April 22: Milwaukee at Detroit, 8pm, TNT

Game 5*: Wednesday, April 24: Detroit at Milwaukee, TBD

Game 6*: Friday, April 26: Milwaukee at Detroit, TBD

Game 7*: Sunday, April 28: Detroit at Milwaukee, TBD

(2) Toronto Raptors vs. (7) Orlando Magic

Game 1: Saturday, April 13: Orlando at Toronto, 5pm, ESPN

Game 2: Tuesday, April 16: Orlando at Toronto, 8pm, TNT

Game 3: Friday, April 19: Toronto at Orlando, 7pm, ESPN

Game 4: Sunday, April 21: Toronto at Orlando, 7pm, TNT

Game 5*: Tuesday, April 23: Orlando at Toronto, TBD

Game 6*: Thursday, April 25: Toronto at Orlando, TBD

Game 7*: Saturday, April 27: Orlando at Toronto, TBD, TNT

(3) Philadelphia 76ers vs. (6) Brooklyn Nets

Game 1: Saturday, April 13: Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 2:30pm, ESPN

Game 2: Monday, April 15: Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 8pm, TNT

Game 3: Thursday, April 18: Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 8pm, TNT

Game 4: Saturday, April 20: Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 3pm, TNT

Game 5*: Tuesday, April 23: Brooklyn at Philadelphia TBD

Game 6*: Thursday, April 25: Philadelphia at Brooklyn TBD

Game 7*: Saturday, April 27: Brooklyn at Philadelphia, TBD, TNT

(4) Boston Celtics vs. (5) Indiana Pacers

Game 1: Sunday, April 14: Indiana at Boston, 1pm, TNT

Game 2: Wednesday, April 17: Indiana at Boston, 7pm, TNT

Game 3: Friday, April 19: Boston at Indiana, 8:30pm, ABC

Game 4: Sunday, April 21: Boston at Indiana, 1pm, ABC

Game 5*: Wednesday, April 24: Indiana at Boston, TBD

Game 6*: Friday, April 26: Boston at Indiana, TBD

Game 7*: Sunday, April 28: Indiana at Boston, TBD

WESTERN CONFERENCE

(1) Golden State Warriors vs. (8) Los Angeles Clippers

Game 1: Saturday, April 13: L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 8pm, ABC

Game 2: Monday, April 15: L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 10:30pm, TNT

Game 3: Thursday, April 18: Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 10:30pm, TNT

Game 4: Sunday, April 21: Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 3:30pm, ABC

Game 5*: Wednesday, April 24: L.A. Clippers at Golden State, TBD

Game 6*: Friday, April 26: Golden State at L.A. Clippers, TBD

Game 7*: Sunday, April 28: L.A. Clippers at Golden State, TBD

(2) Denver Nuggets vs. (7) San Antonio Spurs

Game 1: Saturday, April 13: San Antonio at Denver, 10:30pm, ESPN

Game 2: Tuesday, April 16: San Antonio at Denver, 9pm, NBA TV

Game 3: Thursday, April 18: Denver at San Antonio, 9pm, NBA TV

Game 4: Saturday, April 20: Denver at San Antonio, 5:30pm, TNT

Game 5*: Tuesday, April 23: San Antonio at Denver, TBD

Game 6*: Thursday, April 25: Denver at San Antonio, TBD

Game 7*: Saturday, April 27: San Antonio at Denver, TBD, TNT

(3) Portland Trail Blazers vs. (6) Oklahoma City Thunder

Game 1: Sunday, April 14: Oklahoma City at Portland, 3:30pm, ABC

Game 2: Tuesday, April 16: Oklahoma City at Portland, 10:30pm, TNT

Game 3: Friday, April 19: Portland at Oklahoma City, 9:30pm, ESPN

Game 4: Sunday, April 2: Portland at Oklahoma City, 9:30pm, TNT

Game 5*: Tuesday, April 23: Oklahoma City at Portland, TBD

Game 6*: Thursday, April 25: Portland at Oklahoma City, TBD

Game 7*: Saturday, April 27: Oklahoma City at Portland, TBD, TNT

(4) Houston Rockets vs. (5) Utah Jazz

Game 1: Sunday, April 14: Utah at Houston, 9:30pm, TNT

Game 2: Wednesday, April 17: Utah at Houston, 9:30pm, TNT

Game 3: Saturday, April 20: Houston at Utah, 10:30pm, ESPN

Game 4: Monday, April 22: Houston at Utah 10:30pm, TNT

Game 5*: Wednesday, April 24: Utah at Houston, TBD

Game 6*: Friday, April 26: Houston at Utah, TBD

Game 7*: Sunday, April 28: Utah at Houston, TBD