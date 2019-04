The playoff quest for the Stanley Cup begins Wednesday, April 10, as Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals look to defend their championship.

Revisiting the Best Moments from the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs (VIDEO) It’s hard to believe that it’s almost playoff time already in the NHL. Last year’s Stanley Cup playoffs certainly did not disappoint with all of its magical and moving moments both on and off the ice. From first-time champions to overtime thrillers, we can only...

The Capitals enter the postseason as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and take on the wild-card Carolina Hurricanes in the first round.

NBCUniversal networks air national TV playoff coverage on NBC, NBCSN, CNBC and USA Network and can be streamed online and on the NBC Sports app. Additional games air on NHL Network and on regional sports networks in the teams' local media markets.

2019 NTT IndyCar Series Schedule on NBC Sports NBC to air Indy 500 for the first time

NHL PLAYOFFS 2019 FIRST-ROUND TV SCHEDULE

All Times Eastern. If a regional sports network telecast is available, the national TV telecast will be blacked out in local markets. Game times and TV networks for series Games 5-7 to be announced.

*If Necessary.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Tampa Bay Lightning (1) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (WC2)

Game 1: Wednesday, April 10: Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7pm, USA Network, SUN, FS-O

Game 2: Friday, April 12: Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7pm, CNBC, SUN, FS-O

Game 3: Sunday, April 14: Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7pm, NBCSN, FS-O, SUN

Game 4: Tuesday, April 16: Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7pm, CNBC, FS-O, SUN

Game 5*: Friday, April 19: Columbus at Tampa Bay, TBD

Game 6*: Sunday, April 21: Tampa Bay at Columbus, TBD

Game 7*: Tuesday, April 23: Columbus at Tampa Bay, TBD

Boston Bruins (2) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (3)

Game 1: Thursday, April 11: Toronto at Boston, 7pm, NBCSN, NESN

Game 2: Saturday, April 13: Toronto at Boston, 8pm, NBC

Game 3: Monday, April 15: Boston at Toronto, 7pm, NBCSN, NESN

Game 4: Wednesday, April 17: Boston at Toronto, 7pm, NBCSN, NESN

Game 5*: Friday, April 19: Toronto at Boston, TBD

Game 6*: Sunday, April 21: Boston at Toronto, TBD

Game 7*: Tuesday, April 23: Toronto at Boston, TBD

Washington Capitals (1) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (WC1)

Game 1: Thursday, April 11: Carolina at Washington, 7:30pm, USA Network, NBCSWA, FS-CR

Game 2: Saturday, April 13: Carolina at Washington, 3pm, NBC

Game 3: Monday, April 15: Washington at Carolina, 7pm, CNBC, NBCSWA, FS-CR

Game 4: Thursday, April 18: Washington at Carolina, 7pm, NBCSWA, FS-CR

Game 5*: Saturday, April 20: Carolina at Washington, TBD

Game 6*: Monday, April 22: Washington at Carolina, TBD

Game 7*: Wednesday, April 24: Carolina at Washington, TBD

New York Islanders (2) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (3)

Game 1: Wednesday, April 10: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30pm, NBCSN, MSG+, ATTSN-PT

Game 2: Friday, April 12: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30pm, NBCSN, MSG, MSG+, ATTSN-PT

Game 3: Sunday, April 14: N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 12pm, NBC

Game 4: Tuesday, April 16: N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7:30pm, NBCSN, ATTSN-PT, MSG, MSG+

Game 5*: Thursday, April 18: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, TBD

Game 6*: Saturday, April 20: N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, TBD

Game 7*: Monday, April 22: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, TBD

Formula One 2019 TV Schedule on ESPN Networks The full 2019 F1 season will air on ESPN networks.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Nashville Predators (1) vs. Dallas Stars (WC2)

Game 1: Wednesday, April 10: Dallas at Nashville, 9:30pm, USA Network, FS-TN, FS-SW

Game 2: Saturday, April 13: Dallas at Nashville, 6pm, CNBC, FS-TN, FS-SW

Game 3: Monday, April 15: Nashville at Dallas, 9:30pm, NBCSN, FS-TN, FS-SW

Game 4: Wednesday, April 17: Nashville at Dallas, 8pm, USA Network, FS-TN, FS-SW

Game 5*: Saturday, April 20: Dallas at Nashville, TBD

Game 6*: Monday, April 22: Nashville at Dallas, TBD

Game 7*: Wednesday, April 24: Dallas at Nashville, TBD

Winnipeg Jets (2) vs. St. Louis Blues (3)

Game 1: Wednesday, April 10: St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8pm, NHL Network, FS-MW

Game 2: Friday, April 12: St. Louis at Winnipeg, 9:30pm, CNBC, FS-MW

Game 3: Sunday, April 14: Winnipeg at St. Louis, 7:30pm, CNBC, FS-MW

Game 4: Tuesday, April 16: Winnipeg at St. Louis, 9:30pm, CNBC, FS-MW

Game 5*: Thursday, April 18: St. Louis at Winnipeg, TBD

Game 6*: Saturday, April 20: Winnipeg at St. Louis, TBD

Game 7*: Monday, April 22: St. Louis at Winnipeg, TBD

Calgary Flames (1) vs. Colorado Avalanche (WC1)

Game 1: Thursday, April 11: Colorado at Calgary, 10pm, NBCSN, ALT

Game 2: Saturday, April 13: Colorado at Calgary, 10:30pm, NBCSN, ALT

Game 3: Monday, April 15: Calgary at Colorado, 10pm, CNBC, ALT

Game 4: Wednesday, April 17: Calgary at Colorado, 10pm, NBCSN, ALT

Game 5*: Friday, April 19: Colorado at Calgary, TBD

Game 6*: Sunday, April 21: Calgary at Colorado, TBD

Game 7*: Tuesday, April 23: Colorado at Calgary, TBD

San Jose Sharks (2) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (3)

Game 1: Wednesday, April 10: Vegas at San Jose, 10:30pm, NBCSN, NBCSCA, ATTSN-RM

Game 2: Friday, April 12: Vegas at San Jose, 10:30pm, NBCSN, NBCSCA, ATTSN-RM

Game 3: Sunday, April 14: San Jose at Vegas, 10pm, NBCSN, NBCSCA, ATTSN-RM

Game 4: Tuesday, April 16: San Jose at Vegas, 10:30pm, NBCSN, NBCSCA, ATTSN-RM

Game 5*: Thursday, April 18: Vegas at San Jose, TBD

Game 6*: Sunday, April 21: San Jose at Vegas, TBD

Game 7*: Tuesday, April 23: Vegas at San Jose, TBD