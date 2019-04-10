Where to Watch 2019 Masters Tournament on TV and Streaming

Dustin Johnson of the United States looks on during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club.

The azaleas are in bloom, the “second cut” is perfectly manicured and green jackets are back in style.

Golf’s first major tournament of the year returns to storied Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., April 11-14 for Masters.

Patrick Reed is defending champion, and he’ll face top challengers in Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy and Francesco Molinari. Tiger Woods still commands attention at the majors, though he hasn’t tasted victory at one since 2008.

ESPN airs the first and second rounds on Thursday and Friday. The third and final rounds air Saturday and Sunday on CBS. Streaming coverage throughout the tournament can be found on the ESPN App, Masters Live and CBSSports.com.

2019 Masters Tournament TV and Digital Platform Schedule

Thursday, April 11

First Round: 3-7:30pm ET, ESPN/ESPN App/Masters Live

Friday, April 12

Second Round: 3-7:30pm ET, ESPN/ESPN App/Masters Live

Saturday, April 13

Third Round: 3-7pm ET, CBS/CBSSports.com/Masters Live

Sunday, April 14

Final Round: 2-7pm ET, CBS/CBSSports.com/Masters Live