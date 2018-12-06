'27 Years': First Look at Golf Channel's Emotional Valentino Dixon Documentary (VIDEO)

Released from prison after his conviction was overturned, Valentino Dixon visits Pebble Beach Golf Links for the first time

Valentino Dixon had never set foot on a golf course. He could've hardly imagined that golf would eventually lead him to a new lease on life.

For 27 years, Dixon had been serving a prison sentence for a murder he claims he did not commit. In September, Dixon was released from prison following a series of events that began with a sketch depicting one of golf’s most iconic holes, Augusta National Golf Club’s famed par-3 12th hole, which he created for Attica Correctional Facility’s superintendent.

NFL Regular Season Schedule 2018 Week by week NFL matchups for the 2018 season

Golf Channel’s latest Golf Films project, 27 Years: The Exoneration of Valentino Dixon (Tuesday, December 11, at 8/7c), reveals how Dixon’s drawing ultimately led to a re-examination of his case, and follows Dixon as he visits picturesque Pebble Beach, the first golf course he’d ever seen in person.

“I can’t explain it. It’s peaceful. The only time I really had any peace from where I came from was when my dad took me fishing. Drawing golf courses kind of reminded me of that.” – Dixon

Dixon's story first came to attention from a 2012 story in Golf Digest and was later featured on Golf Channel's In Play With Jimmy Roberts.

Here's an exclusive sneak-peek clip of 27 Years: The Exoneration of Valentino Dixon:

Your browser does not support iframes.

27 Years: The Exoneration of Valentino Dixon, Tuesday, December 11, 8/7c, Golf Channel