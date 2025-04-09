The Masters 2025 TV Schedule on ESPN and CBS

It may be “A Tradition Unlike Any Other,” but the storylines surrounding this year’s Masters (running April 10 through 13) have a very narrow focus.

Analysts and oddsmakers are calling it a two-horse race between world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler (pictured above) and No. 2 Rory McIlroy.

“I’m looking forward to the Rory-Scottie show. OK, that’s the end of conversation. Let’s leave now,” ESPN analyst Curtis Strange joked to reporters.

Scheffler won the Masters in 2022 and 2024, so far his only two major wins. McIlroy has four total major championships, and the only major title that has eluded him is the Masters. Should he prevail this weekend, he’d join the list of golf immortals to have completed the career Grand Slam.

With all the attention focused on Scheffler and McIlroy, and the usually fickle nature of golf as a sport, the stage seems set for Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Hideki Matsuyama, or 2024 Masters runner-up Ludvig Äberg to sneak their way into Butler Cabin on Sunday evening.

And since no discussion of golf among casual viewers is complete without mentioning Tiger Woods, the five-time Masters champion will not be playing in this tournament or any other tournament this year after he ruptured his Achilles tendon. He’s kept himself busy with other things.

The Masters once again air on ESPN and CBS, with additional coverage streaming on Masters.com.

The Masters 2025 TV Schedule on ESPN & CBS

All Times Eastern/Central

Thursday, April 10

First Round: 3/2c, ESPN

Friday, April 10

Second Round: 3/2c, ESPN

Saturday, April 12

Third Round: 2/1c, CBS

Sunday, April 13

Final Round: 2/1c, CBS