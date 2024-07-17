2024 British Open: The Complete TV Schedule
Hard to believe, but golf’s final major tournament of 2024 is upon us.
The Open Championship (or the British Open as we’ve traditionally called it in the States) takes place at Royal Troon in Scotland for its 152nd edition July 18-21.
Top contenders include current Masters champion Scottie Scheffler (pictured above) Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, 2024 PGA Championship winner Xander Schauffele, 2024 U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay, Collin Morikawa and Swedish sensation Ludvig Äberg.
Last year, Brian Harman of the U.S. won his first career major championship and claimed the famed Claret Jug with a six-stroke victory.
USA Network and NBC air The Open on TV beginning early Thursday (late night Wednesday), with streaming coverage available on Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.
Peacock’s daily coverage includes four featured groups and featured hole coverage of the Par-3 “Postage Stamp” 8th Hole.
British Open 2024 TV & Streaming Schedule on NBC Sports
All Times Eastern.
Thursday, July 18
First Round
1:30-4am, Peacock
4am-3pm, USA Network
3pm-4:15pm, Peacock
Friday, July 19
Second Round
1:30-4am, Peacock
4am-3pm, USA Network
3pm-4:15pm, Peacock
Saturday, July 20
Third Round
5-7am, USA Network
7am-3pm, NBC & Peacock
Sunday, July 21
Final Round
5-7am, USA Network
7am-3pm, NBC & Peacock