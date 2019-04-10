ABC Summer 2019 Premiere Dates: 'Bachelorette,' 'S.H.I.E.L.D.' & More Game Shows

ABC's Summer 2019 slate is full of even more fun in the sun than usual, particularly with the return of Bachelorette and an expanded games lineup.

Whether you're into scripted drama or the network's fan favorite reality series, ABC has you covered with premieres for The Bachelorette, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Match Game and newbie Grand Hotel, among others.

One of the announcements is ABC's plan to add four new game shows to their pre-existing "Summer Fun & Games" lineup. Along with bringing back Press Your Luck and Card Sharks, the network will launch two new series, Holey Moley and Family Food Fight.

Holey Moley consists of an "epic mini-golf competition" which features NBA star Stephen Curry as the show's resident golf pro. Meanwhile, Stephen's wife and cookbook author Ayesha Curry hosts culinary-themed series Family Food Fight.

Kicking things off on Monday, May 6, will be the Bachelorette Reunion: The Biggest Bachelorette Reunion in Bachelor History Ever! followed by the season premiere of The Bachelorette a few days later on Monday, May 13.

And fans of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. are in the home stretch as the show is set to finally return on Friday, May 10.

Capping off the summer premieres is the return of Bachelor in Paradise on Monday, July 29.

Don't miss a single summer premiere, check out the full schedule below for the lineup.

Monday, May 6

Bachelorette Reunion: The Biggest Bachelorette Reunion in Bachelor History! 8/7c

Friday, May 10

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. 8/7c

What Would You Do? 9/8c

Monday, May 13

The Bachelorette 8/7c

Sunday, June 9

Celebrity Family Feud 8/7c

The $100,000 Pyramid 9/8c

To Tell the Truth 10/9c

Wednesday, June 12

Press Your Luck 8/7c

Card Sharks 9/8c

Match Game 10/9c

Monday, June 17

Grand Hotel 10/9c

Thursday, June 20

Holey Moley 8/7c

Family Food Fight 9/8c

Reef Break 10/9c

Wednesday, July 10

The 2019 ESPYS 8/7c

Monday, July 29

Bachelor in Paradise 8/7c