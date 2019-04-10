'Jeopardy!' Contestant James Holzhauer Sets Single-Game Record

Jeopardy! reached a new record during Tuesday night's broadcast as contestant James Holzhauer took home the highest single-game cash winnings in the show's 35 years.

Holzhauer, who has been a four-day consecutive winner, racked up $110, 914 in Tuesday's game, edging out previous record-holder Roger Craig, who took home $77,000 for a single game on September 19, 2010. The new total on Holzhauer's cumulative winnings? A whopping $244, 365.

'Jeopardy!' Host Alex Trebek Keeps a Positive Outlook as He Battles Cancer The beloved TV personality also receives well wishes from fellow hosts like Pat Sajak and Chris Harrison.

The 34 year-old player is a professional sports gambler from Las Vegas, and it seems his goal for Jeopardy! was reached with this win. "I said all along that I wanted to break Roger Craig’s one-game record and I did it," Holzhauer said.

But the total of Holzhauer's winnings meant more than just a record, when it came to Final Jeopardy, the contestant wagered just enough money to get that specific total of $110,914. Why? The numbers represent his daughter's birthday, November 9, 2014 (11/09/14).

Holzhauer will go after his fifth consecutive win when Jeopardy! airs Wednesday, but for now, it's safe to assume that his record will be safe for some time as it's nearly $30,000 more than the previous one set by Roger Craig.

Jeopardy!, Weeknights, Check your local listings