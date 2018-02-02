Alex Trebek Roasts 'Jeopardy!' Contestants for Football Fail—Plus, More of the Host's Best Moments (VIDEO)

Alex Trebek is back to expertly roasting Jeopardy! contestants, and we can't get enough of it.

The 77-year-old game show host went on a brief hiatus last month after undergoing brain surgery to remove a subdural hematoma. The blood clots in his brain were said to have been caused by a fall the TV icon took in October, which resulted in a head injury.

In mid-January, he returned to his post, and just a couple weeks later, he's taken on a new set of nerds. In the Thursday episode, Trebek had the unfortunate job of having to ask a group of book smart contestants a whopping five football-related questions—in a category timed to the Super Bowl.

Question after question, not one could even hazard a guess for subjects like what an option play is, what a fair catch is, or which defensive line brought the Minnesota Vikings to four Super Bowls.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Trebek was a good sport about it, but at the $1,000 question, he had to poke a little fun at the floundering group. “Let’s look at the thousand dollar clue, just for the fun of it,” he joked.

This is not the first time the longtime host has had some fun at the contestants' expense! Scroll down for down for five more of the star’s best moments through the years:

1. Being 'insensitive' about a goat:

2. Calling out nerdcore hip hop for what it is:

3. Zinging 'weirdo' goldfish trainers:

4. Demonstrating his impressive falsetto:

5. Questioning the term 'dick tree':