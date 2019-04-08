Jenna Bush Hager Gets Emotional During 'Today' Debut (VIDEO)

Jenna Bush Hager celebrated her first show as Hoda Kotb’s co-host on the newly-named Today With Hoda & Jenna on Monday, April 8, taking over for longtime host Kathie Lee Gifford.

The 37-year-old’s debut was full of fun surprises, including a sweet video message from her parents, former President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush.

"Hey Jenna, your old dad here on film to tell you how much I love and how proud I am of you. I know you'll do a fabulous job,” her dad said.

Her mother revealed how proud she was of her daughter, which of course made Bush Hager tear up.

.@jennabushhager’s dad, mother and mother-in-law wanted to wish her well on her first day! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/mLiHaVC11h — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) April 8, 2019

“Is this what’s going to happen? Am I just going to cry all the time?” she said through tears.

The mother of two’s twin sister, Barbara Bush, also sent a sweet message for her sibling.

"To me, being born a twin was the luckiest thing because our day-to-day was very normal, but we were obviously born into circumstances that were pretty unusual. So it was incredible to have someone to walk through life with. She had a huge imagination, which made our lives so much fun because we then created this imaginary world together,” she shared.

"I'm so proud of my sister and I'm so excited for her on this new adventure. I'm thrilled that she and Hoda will get to work together because Jenna is such a good sister to me, but, in many ways, such a good sister to her colleagues and friends."

“Jenna is such a good sister to me, but in many ways, is such a good sister to her colleagues and her friends.” Jenna’s sister, Barbara Bush, and a few friends and loved ones wish her good luck pic.twitter.com/kjzca9241J — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) April 8, 2019

Bush Hager also celebrated the day with messages from her former classmates, her husband, and her two little girls.

She also shared a post leading up to her big day on Sunday, April 7, and revealed how excited she was to start her new gig with her pal, Hoda.

“OMG. THIS is happening. I couldn’t be more honored and thrilled to be a part of something new. And yes, excited..and nervous in the most beautiful way. Oh, and I get to sit next to the force that is @hodakotb!”