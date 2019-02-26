Jenna Bush Hager to Replace Kathie Lee Gifford as 'Today' Co-Host

After announcing her impending Today exit in December, Kathie Lee Gifford has found her fourth hour replacement — Jenna Bush Hager.

The announcement was made on air during Gifford and co-host Hoda Kotb's hour of the popular morning news program. Correspondent and co-anchor Bush Hager has been with the morning news program since 2010 and offers an easy transition for viewers.

It's been a guessing game for fans of the show as to who would replace Gifford since the longtime host revealed she would officially exit in April of this year. Bush Hager has worked in various positions on Today throughout the years. Most recently, she stepped up during Megyn Kelly's exit, and she's been filling in for Gifford on occasion.

Gifford will leave the show on her 11th anniversary with the program, and her initial announcement in December alongside longtime co-host and friend Kotb was emotional. In the Tuesday morning reveal, Gifford and Kotb shared the news with viewers about Bush Hager's new position.

When Bush Hager stepped out onto the set Gifford and Kotb made room for her at the desk and didn't forget to include a fresh glass of wine, a staple for the hour. "I want to cry, I want to weep," said an overjoyed Bush Hager.

Watch the full exchange in the video below and don't miss Bush Hager's first official day as co-host in April. Plus, find out what Bush Hager's father — former President George W. Bush — had to say about her "promotion."

“It feels humbling and I can’t believe it!” @jennabushhager will join @hodakotb as co-host of the 4th hour in April pic.twitter.com/64dyDcpQJb — Kathie Lee and Hoda (@klgandhoda) February 26, 2019

Today, Weekdays, Check your local listings, NBC