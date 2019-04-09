'Mummies Unwrapped': Unravel the Mystery & Myth With Egyptologist Ramy Romany

For centuries, mummies have fascinated, terrified, and even enlightened. They not only hold the key to unlocking our ancient past, but also to solving mysteries that have confounded historians for hundreds, even thousands of years.

In Mummies Unwrapped, the groundbreaking new Discovery Channel series airing Wednesday, April 10, host and acclaimed Egyptologist Ramy Romany expertly guides viewers around the world as he investigates the spellbinding secrets of the most fascinating burial sites, mass graves, and ancient tombs on Earth.

From Ancient Egyptian tombs and Mayan mass graves, to hidden crypts and even the disputed remains of Abraham Lincoln’s assassin, John Wilkes Booth, each week, the series follows Romany on his relentless pursuit of truth. Through his journeys, Romany finds himself in the midst of legends, myths, curses and cover-ups, and seeks to unravel the fascinating origin of each mummy and the life that once was.

With the help of emerging, cutting-edge technologies, Mummies Unwrapped introduces new theories about how ancient civilizations once lived and died, and shines a light on what, if any, mystical forces or supernatural phenomena may be at work.

The series opens with Mayan Mass Grave where a mysterious underwater grave is investigated. Locals think the grave is guarded by a Mayan serpent deity but when Ramy dives in, he uncovers evidence of biological warfare.

