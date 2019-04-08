Discovery Makes History Uncovering a Perfectly-Preserved High Priest Mummy on Live TV

On Sunday, April 8, Discovery's Expedition Unknown: Egypt Live viewers from 95 countries around the world witnessed history in the making as a team of Egyptian archaeologists and explorers uncovered a 2,500-year-old mummy of a high priest for the first time ever on live television — and that wasn't the only stunning find!

In addition to the high priest, two other mummies were revealed along with a treasure trove of antiquities, including a mysterious wax head. An encore rebroadcast for this incredible event is scheduled for Saturday, April 13 at 4 PM ET/PT on Discovery. The video highlights below are worth the watch.

This real-life Indiana Jones adventure gave viewers a rare opportunity to join an actual archeological excavation in real time – exploring a labyrinth of underground tombs and witnessing the inner chambers of the remote burial site known as Al-Ghorifa in Middle Egypt, located approximately 165 miles south of Cairo.

Adventurer and avid explorer Josh Gates and world-renowned Egyptologist Dr. Zahi Hawass, whose legendary career spans nearly 50 years, explored the deep tunnels underground; while TV personality Chris Jacobs and Dr. Mostafa Waziri, the secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities of Egypt, provided on-the-ground commentary. Last night’s airing of Expedition Unknown: Egypt Live, officially kicked off the return of an all-new season of Expedition Unknown, premiering Wednesday, April 10th at 9 PM ET/PT on Discovery Channel.

In this historic moment, Discovery cameras were rolling live at the dig site as the mummy of a powerful high priest was revealed. During the live broadcast, viewers also had the thrill of coming face to face with two other mummies that appear to be directly connected – the first of which was a female mummy based on the artifacts discovered in a cut above ground.

The second mummy was discovered inside the Family Tomb, the final resting place of an entire family from 2,500 years ago. The Family Tomb also included such unique objects as an ancient Egyptian board game, the remains of a family dog and four intact canopic jars used to store a mummy’s organs. While the second mummy was not a high priest or fully preserved, the objects inside the tomb and inscriptions on his sarcophagus reveal that he was a singer in the temple of an Egyptian god known as Thoth.

Besides finding the mummies at the site, Dr. Hawass revealed to Josh Gates for the very first time a mysterious wax head they believe is the mold of Irt Hrw, one of the high priests. This extraordinary wax head is the exact cast of a 2,500-year-old high priest mummy — with such detailed features that one could've easily picked him out on the street.

This moment lead to the stunning finale of the broadcast with the opening of a sealed sarcophagus, which contained an exquisitely preserved 2,500-year-old high priest, a Great of the Five Priest of Thoth, covered from top to bottom with gold banding and other artifacts.

“I could never have ever imagined what a unique journey this has been. We’ve been the first to see these amazing ancient treasures. But maybe the most impressive thing of all is how much there is left to explore. I am very happy that the program was seen by millions of people from around the world. We are sending an important message that Egypt is safe and we invite tourists to come,” said Dr. Waziri, the secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities of Egypt.

Expedition Unknown, Premiere, Wednesday, April 10, 9/8c, Discovery Channel