A 'Sex and the City' Follow-Up Is In the Works at Paramount TV

It's official: A Sex and the City follow-up series is in development at Paramount TV with original author Candace Bushnell.

Bushnell's forthcoming book, Is There Still Sex in the City? (expected in August 2019), will serve as the show's source material, with both Paramount Television and Anonymous Content landing the rights to it. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the possible series won't necessarily be a sequel to the original series, which aired from 1998-2006 on HBO followed by two feature films.

Instead, Bushnell's book follows the love lives and dating habits of fifty-something men and women living in Manhattan's Upper East Side, as well as in a "country enclave known as The Village."Among some of the aspects represented are Tinder dates, exploring business aspirations and more.

Of the developing project, Bushnell said in a statement, "It didn't used to be this way. At one time, fifty-something meant the beginning of retirement — working less, spending more time on your hobbies, with your friends, who like you were sliding into a more leisurely lifestyle."

"In short, retirement-age folks weren't meant to do much of anything but get older and a bit heavier," she continued. "They weren't expected to exercise, start new business ventures, move to a different state, have casual sex with strangers and start all over again. But this is exactly what the lives of a lot of fifty- and sixty-something women look like today, and I'm thrilled to be reflecting the rich complexity of their reality on the page and now on the screen."

Paramount TV's president, Nicole Clemens, echoed Bushnell's excitement in her own statement. "The original Sex and the City book and series served as a groundbreaking touchstone for an entire generation of women, myself included. We're thrilled to be able to continue that conversation from the underrepresented point of view of women in their 50s and answer the question with, 'Yes! There is more sex in the city!'"

As of now, Bushnell is set to pen the pilot script as well as executive produce the project alongside Liza Chasin.