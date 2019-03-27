TNT's 'Animal Kingdom' Gets a Season 4 Premiere Date and Trailer (VIDEO)

Animal Kingdom is coming back sooner than you think!

The TNT series, which stars Ellen Barkin, Shawn Hatosy, Finn Cole, Sohvi Rodriguez, Ben Robson, and Jake Weary — will be coming back to the small screen on Tuesday, May 28!

The Cody family is back to steal, but it looks like their family drama is only going to get more complicated, judging by the trailer that was first released by Entertainment Weekly on Wednesday, March 27.

Not to mention, Bones actress Emily Deschanel is joining Season 4 as Angela, the ex-best friend of J’s deceased mother.

Other changes this season include Sohvi Rodriguez (Mia) being promoted to series regular, while Jon Beavers (The Long Road Home), Grant Harvey (The Crossing) and Leila George (Mortal Engines) will recur.

Check out your first look at the season below:

Animal Kingdom, Season 4 Premiere, Tuesday, May 28, TNT