PBS' 'Secrets of the Dead: King Arthur's Lost Kingdom' Examines the Dark Ages

After the Roman Empire — which covered most of Western Europe — collapsed, the Romans fled Britain, leaving the island open to hordes of pagan Angles and Saxons ready to destroy everything in their path. This tumultuous and violent time is what became known as the Dark Ages.

In Secrets of the Dead: King Arthur’s Lost Kingdom, Professor Alice Roberts of University of Birmingham uncovers new archeological evidence to rewrite our understanding of the Dark Ages and to explain the Arthurian Legend.

The key to Professor Roberts’ quest is the excavation of a stone fortification complex on the Tintagel peninsula in Western England. A five-week excavation unearths clues to a sophisticated trading village where a great leader known as Arthur emerged. A stone is unearthed with Roman Latin inscriptions suggesting a literate society.

'Women, War & Peace II' Returns to PBS in Honor of Women's History Month The film series uncovers the neglected histories of women who played a major role in ending conflicts and building peace.

Artifacts from Turkey, North Africa and France show the prosperity of the area. An Anglo-Saxon broach made by 5th century British techniques suggest a blending of cultures. Professor Robert decodes these discoveries and pieces together a very different story of this turning point in Britain’s history.

More than folklore, was Arthur the ruler of a prosperous trading village and the heroic defender of the local Britons? No one really knew... until now.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Secrets of the Dead: King Arthur’s Lost Kingdom, Wednesday, March 27, 10/9c, PBS (Check local listings)