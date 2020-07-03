'Secrets of the Dead: Viking Warrior Queen' Rewrites Our Understanding of History

In 1878, archaeologist Hjalmar Stolpe uncovered a grave containing a large number of weapons and the skeletal remains of what seemed to be a great Viking warrior.

For a century, people assumed the body was male until the 1970s when Berit Vilkans, a young researcher, observed the bones had female characteristics.

Secrets of the Dead: Viking Warrior Queen, premiering Tuesday, July 7 on PBS, details the cultural bias — nobody had an issue with the warrior interpretation of Viking grave #Bj 581 until it was argued that the remains were that of a female.

In 2017, a team of Swedish geneticists proved through a DNA study that the great warrior wasn’t a man, but a woman.

