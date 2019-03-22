Phylicia Rashad to Be Honored at the 2019 ATX TV Festival — Plus, Additional Programming

This year's ATX Television Festival, held in Austin from June 6-9, is adding more delicious TV programming to their already announced slate.

On Friday, it was announced that the festival will also include a pilot screening of OWN's new original series, David Makes Man, which comes from executive producer Tarell Alvin McRaney (Moonlight). The lyrical drama follows a 14-year old prodigy (played by Akili McDowell) from the projects as he deals with the death of his closest friend as well as being relied upon by his hardworking mother (Alana Arenas) to find a way out of poverty. David Makes Man, premieres on OWN this summer.

The series also stars Emmy-nominated and Tony-winner Phylicia Rashad, who will participate in a Q&A conversation with executive producer Dee Harris-Lawrence and McDowell. Rashad will also be receiving this year's "Award in Television eXcellence" for her decades long week in television series like The Cosby Show, Empire and This Is Us.

Other events announced for this year's festival includes "A League of Their Own: 35 Years of Culture Defining Television on Lifetime." Included in that panel conversation are the executives & creatives behind the network's latest scripted & unscripted content. Tanya Lopez (EVP, Limited Series & Original Movie Acquisitions), Gena McCarthy (EVP, Head of Unscripted Programming), actor/director/EP Kim Raver (Tempting Fate), executive producer Tamra Simmons (Surviving R. Kelly), and creator/executive producer Jamie Denbo (American Princess).

The festival will also include the premiere screening of HBO's upcoming Spanish-language comedy, Los Espookys, a half hour series following a group of horror-loving friends who turn that love into a business. The screening will be followed by a Q&A with creators Fred Amisen, Ana Fabrega and Julio Torres.

A panel conversation with the creative of AMC's The Terror: Infamy will be held, giving viewers a sneak peek inside the production of the series' upcoming second season. The panel will feature co-creator/showrunner/executive producer Alexander Woo (True Blood) and consultant/star George Takei (Star Trek) with additional panelists to be announced at a later date.

Also, a panel entitled "The Female Gaze" will be held with Vida creator Tanya Saracho and actor/director/EP Kim Raver (Lifetime's Tempting Fate) with discussion of (figuratively and literally) shifting viewers' persepctive from the 'male' default and featuring stories that place women at the center. Additional panelists to come.

These panels are in addition to previously announced screenings and panels for the festival's year eight.

For more information on getting tickets to the ATX Television Festival, visit the website.