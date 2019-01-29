All the New & Old ‘Veronica Mars’ Cast Members Returning for the Hulu Revival (PHOTOS)

Izabela Vidovic is set to play Matty Ross, a young girl who loses an important person in her life and wants justice.

Oscar-winner J.K. Simmons has joined the cast ex-con named Clyde Prickett who was in prison with Richard ‘Big Dick’ Casablancas (aka the father of Ryan Hansen’s Dick Casablancas).

American Vandal actor, Tyler Alvarez, has joined the cast in a recurring role. He will play Juan-Diego De La Cruz, who is a of the Pacific Coast Highway biker gang that’s always at odds with Veronica.

Veronica Mars has joined the long list of TV shows getting the revival treatment.

Hulu has ordered an eight-episode fourth season and production has just begun on the series. The updated take on the series will follow the titular Veronica Mars (Kristen Bell) as she tracks down a serial killer wreaking havoc Neptune during spring break.

Rob Thomas, the creator of the mystery drama series, said on Twitter, “The Hulu limited series isn’t going to be [nostalgic]. Hardcore So-Cal noir. One big case. Eight episodes to tell the story. This is a detective show.”

The even more exciting news is that much of the original cast is back. Of course, Bell will be there as Veronica, Ryan Hansen as Dick Casablancas, Percy Daggs III as Wallace Fennel, plus a few new actors are arriving in Neptune.

