All the New & Old ‘Veronica Mars’ Cast Members Returning for the Hulu Revival (PHOTOS)

Jessica Napoli
Comments
Getty
Tyler Alvarez attends the 24th Annual Critics' Choice Awards
Getty

American Vandal actor, Tyler Alvarez, has joined the cast in a recurring role. He will play Juan-Diego De La Cruz, who is a of the Pacific Coast Highway biker gang that’s always at odds with Veronica.

J.K. Simmons
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Shane's Inspiration

Oscar-winner J.K. Simmons has joined the cast ex-con named Clyde Prickett who was in prison with Richard ‘Big Dick’ Casablancas (aka the father of Ryan Hansen’s Dick Casablancas).

Clifton Collins attends Entertainment Weekly 2018 Pre-Emmy Party
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Clifton Collins Jr. will play Alonzo, a mid-level hitman for a Mexican cartel, according to Deadline.

Izabela Vidovic attends The Museum Of Selfies VIP Grand Opening Party
Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Izabela Vidovic is set to play Matty Ross, a young girl who loses an important person in her life and wants justice.

Max Greenfield
Rich Fury/Getty Images

Max Greenfield is back Sheriff’s Deputy Leo D’Amato.

2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards - Patton Oswalt
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Patton Oswalt will appear in a recurring role.

Ryan Hansen attends The Los Angeles Premiere Event Of
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Ryan Hansen is back as Dick Casablancas.

Kristen Bell at Mickey's 90th Spectacular
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Kristen Bell is returning as Veronica Mars.

Jason Dohring at The Paley Center For Media's PaleyFest 2014 Honoring 'Veronica Mars'
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Jason Dohring is back as Logan Echolls.

Percy Daggs III at the Los Angeles Premiere Of 'Veronica Mars'
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Percy Daggs III is returning as Wallace Fennel.

Facebook

David Starzyk is making his comeback as Richard Casablancas.

Francis Capra attends the 'Veronica Mars' New York Screening
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Francis Capra is reprising his role as Weevil.

Enrico Colantoni attends The Paley Center For Media's PaleyFest 2014 Honoring 'Veronica Mars'
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Enrico Colantoni is back as Kristen Bell’s TV dad, Keith Mars.

Veronica Mars has joined the long list of TV shows getting the revival treatment.

Hulu has ordered an eight-episode fourth season and production has just begun on the series. The updated take on the series will follow the titular Veronica Mars (Kristen Bell) as she tracks down a serial killer wreaking havoc Neptune during spring break.

Rob Thomas, the creator of the mystery drama series, said on Twitter, “The Hulu limited series isn’t going to be [nostalgic]. Hardcore So-Cal noir. One big case. Eight episodes to tell the story. This is a detective show.”

The even more exciting news is that much of the original cast is back. Of course, Bell will be there as Veronica, Ryan Hansen as Dick Casablancas, Percy Daggs III as Wallace Fennel, plus a few new actors are arriving in Neptune.

Click through the gallery above to see all of the original and new cast members.

Veronica Mars, Season 4, 2019, Hulu

