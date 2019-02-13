Which Netflix Rom-Com Should You Watch This Valentine's Day? (QUIZ)

It's that time of year again, friends. Whether this Valentine’s Day you're snuggling with your S.O., rewarding yourself with some well-deserved self-care, or even having a girls/guys night in with your pals, we've got a flick for you.

The almighty Netflix has bestowed so much content upon us that it can be tricky to decide which romantic comedy is the BEST for you to watch. But never fret, because we've hand-picked the cream of the crop for your Valentine's viewing pleasure.

Take this quiz to find out which Netflix rom-com you should watch this Valentine's Day: