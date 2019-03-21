'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Sneak Peek: Rosa Gets Honest With Captain Holt (VIDEO)

If there's one thing fans of Brooklyn Nine-Nine have learned by now it's that Captain Holt (Andre Braugher) isn't afraid to be brutally honest with his co-workers and friends.

In the March 21 episode, "The Therapist," he'll be faced with the consequences of said bluntness when Holt learns that Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz) has a girlfriend that everyone's met but him.

TV Insider has your first look at the episode with an exclusive clip between Holt and Rosa, in which he invites her and her girlfriend Jocelyn to join him and his husband Kevin (Marc Evan Jackson) for dinner. But Rosa is apprehensive, telling Holt she's not really introducing Jocelyn to others yet. He points out she has met others from the Nine-Nine.

"It's just that, you can be a bit judgmental," Rosa admits, which Holt rebuffs with, "What a stupid thing to say," giving her a clear example of a judgmental moment from the captain.

"Oh, I see," Holt says as he realizes his error. The short segment is hilarious to say the least and comes from director Rebecca Addelman who is part of NBC's Female Forward program, which gives women opportunities to helm episodes for the network.

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine was the first time I directed something I hadn't written," Addelman tells TV Insider. "And let me tell you, it was fantastic. Just so fun. Mainly because the show's writers are all wonderful and super funny. It was really liberating to just focus on executing an existing script. I'd also never directed Andy Samberg or Andre Braugher before. I mean.. c'mon! What a dream!"

The program aims to reach gender parity in the director role, as female directors are given the chance to shadow on three episodes with a commitment to direct one episode after that. "The Female Forward program appeared in my life like some kind of gift from the gods. I have worked as a writer-producer in television for a long time, and I've seen how hard it is for new faces, in particular new female and/or diverse faces, to get the opportunity to direct," Addelman explains.

"What separates Female Forward from other programs that foster new talent is that Female Forward guarantees its directors an episode. NBC is putting its money where its mouth is. They believed in us enough to thrust us into the deep end and say 'Here you go, here's an episode of network television to direct. We know you're going to kill it.'... You don't find that level of support and unwavering confidence in too many other places."

In the clip below, prepare for some good laughs through Addelman's lens . "Other than a major discovery about Rosa's dating life and a hilariously intense emotional breakthrough for Jake... there's Boyle Bowling! But that's all I'll say," Addelman teases of her episode.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Thursdays, 9/8c, NBC