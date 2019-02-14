TV Insider Podcast: Terry Crews Previews 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' & the 'AGT: The Champions' Finale

Is there anyone like Terry Crews?

The former NFL player has been entertaining us for years and is currently juggling more than a few projects. First, there's the sixth season of sitcom Brooklyn 99, thankfully saved by NBC when Fox canceled it last year, in which Crews plays the meticulous Sergeant Terry Jeffords. Second, he's hosting America's Got Talent: The Champions and it was just announced that he'll be continuing in that role for this summer's new season of AGT.

And third, he's a vocal activist about sexual misconduct, sharing his own experiences — which he started talking about in 2017 when the #MeToo movement began — and sending a message to men via a role in the new, controversial Gillette ad.

It's no surprise that it was a lively chat with Crews in this episode of the TV Insider Podcast. We broke down everything from his early beginnings to stepping into the entertainment business after his football career and how he's doing juggling so many jobs today.

Here is the divisive Gillette ad that Crews is a part of:

Here's the podcast interview with Terry Crews (or you can download the podcast from iTunes, Spotify and Stitcher).

Free subscription and download to the TV Insider podcast on iTunes, Spotify and Stitcher. You can also follow the podcast on Twitter and Instagram @tvi_podcast.