Tribeca Film Festival 2019: The TV Reunion & Premiere Lineup

As April nears, it signifies the impending arrival of 2019's Tribeca Film Festival taking place in New York City between April 24 and May 5.

Among the many films, documentaries and talks scheduled are many exciting TV premieres and celebrations that fans alike can attend. Titles set to debut at the festival are Amazon Prime Video's The Boys from executive producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, HBO's Chernobyl and On Tour with Asperger's Are Us, Netflix's Tuca & Bertie, Nat Geo's The Hot Zone and A&E's I Want My MTV documentary.

Also set to take place is the special "Tribeca Talks Farewell Conversation with the Cast and Creator of Mr. Robot," which will include recent Best Actor winner and series star Rami Malek. There are a few great reunion presentations set up as well, which feature a 25th anniversary celebration for In Living Color's series finale, and a 30th anniversary event for The Simpsons.

Paramount Network's Younger will debut its sixth season at the festival, and Vida returns to the platform again for its Season 2 world premiere. All of this and more are taking place when the Tribeca Film Festival begins in late April, so make sure to check out the listings and tickets for a chance to get up close and personal with some of today's biggest TV stars and creators.

Reunions

In Living Color - Celebrating 25 Years Since the Finale

Saturday, April 27, 5pm, Tribeca Festival Hub

It's been 25 years since the finale of the groundbreaking sketch comedy show In Living Color. Celebrate the Emmy Award-winning program with a screening of the pilot followed by a reunion/conversation with creator and star Keenan Ivory Wayans with costars Shawn Wayans, Kim Wayans, Tommy Davidson, Rosie Perez, and David Alan Grier.

The Simpsons - 30th Anniversary

Sunday, April 28, 5pm, BMCC

Celebrate TV's longest running animated comedy series for its 30th anniversary by screening the episodes "Marge vs the Monorail" and "The Day the Earth Stood Cool," followed by a conversation with executive producers James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, Al Jean and Matt Selman with voice star Harry Shearer. The event will be moderated by Yeardley Smith — the voice of Lisa Simpson.

Tribeca TV

Younger Season 6 World Premeire

Thursday, April 25, 6pm, Tribeca Festival Hub

Attend a screening of the first episode and enjoy a conversation following the episode with executive producer Darren Star, and cast members Sutton Foster, Hilary duff, Debi Mazar, Miriam Shor, Nico Trotorella, Peter Hermann, Molly Bernard and Charles Michael Davis.

Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics And Men - New York Series Premiere

Thursday, April 25, 8pm, Beacon Theatre

The premiere for Showtime's upcoming docuseries features a look at the famed music group's past including interviews with its surviving members — RZA, GZA, Inspectah Deck, U-God, Ghostface Killah, Method Man, Raekwon da Chef, Cappadonna and Masta Killa — all of which are set to attend.

Chernobyl - World Series Premiere

Friday, April 26, 8pm, Tribeca Festival Hub

The HBO drama about the 1986 nuclear incident premieres at the festival, followed by a conversations with stars Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgård, and Emily Watson, writer Craig Mazin, and director Johan Renck.

Tribeca Talks: A Farewell to Mr. Robot

Sunday, April 28, 3pm, Tribeca Festival Hub

This special discussion will look back on the USA series through the years with cast members Rami Malek, Christian Slater and Carly Chaikin with series creator Sam Esmail.

On Tour With Asperger's Are Us - World Series Premiere

Monday, April 29, 8pm, SVA Theater

Get a look at HBO's six-part documentary series that follows a comedy troupe comprised of members who all have autism. Then, following the screening, attendees will be treated to a performance by the comedy troupe featured in the show.

The Boys - World Series Premiere

Monday, April 29, 8:45pm, SVA Theater

Amazon Prime Video's upcoming comedy series, which takes a look at what happens when superheroes abuse their powers. Join cast members Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Karen Fukuhara, Elisabeth Shue and executive producer/showrunner Eric Kripke after afterwards.

Hot Zone - World Series Premiere

Tuesday, April 30, 5:30pm, SVA Theater

Based on Richard Preston's best-selling book, Nat Geo's upcoming series explores the origins of the Ebola virus on U.S. soil. Join showrunners and executive producers Kelly Souders and Brian Peterson, bestselling author Richard Preston, and cast member Julianna Margulies after for a conversation.

Tuca & Bertie - World Series Premiere

Wednesday, May 1, 8:30pm, Tribeca Festival Hub

Netflix's animated comedy series tells the story of friendship between two 30-year-old bird women. Join stars Ali Wong, Tiffany Haddish and creator Lisa Hanawalt for a conversation after.

I Want My MTV - World Premiere Feature Documentary

Wednesday, May 1, 9pm, SVA Theater

A&E's documentary focuses on the early days of MTV, featuring the musicians, VJs, and executives that were there at the start. After the screening, join filmmakers Tyler Measom and Patrick Waldrop, MTV co-founder John Sykes, former MTV CEO Judy McGrath, Darryl McDaniels of Run-DMC, and original MTV VJ Mark Goodman for a conversation.

Vida - Season 2 World Premiere

Thursday, May 2, 5:30pm, SVA Theater

Enjoy the premiere episode of Season 2, and join the cast and executive producer of the Starz series — Tanya Saracho Melissa Barrera, Mishel Prada, Ser Anzoategui, Chelsea Rendon, Carlos Miranda, Roberta Colindrez and Raúl Castillo — for a conversation.

State of the Union - New York Series Premiere

Saturday, May 4, 6:30pm, SVA Theater

Sundance's original comedy series screens followed by a conversation with showrunners Stephen Frears and Nick Hornby with star Rosamund Pike.