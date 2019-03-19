'Abby's' First Look: Know the Rules Before Taking a Seat at the New NBC Sitcom (VIDEO)

Welcome to Abby's!

NBC's latest workplace sitcom takes a different angle by having that workplace exist in the backyard of the titular character, Abby (Natalie Morales). Sure the bar is unlicensed but it still provides a sanctuary for the patrons who frequent the drinking hole.

Of course, being a regular at Abby's come with a few rules like no cellphone (nope, not even to do a quick search to answer a question or call your Lyft driver) and there's a hierarchy to who actually gets to sit at the bar. And, not necessarily last on the rules, but if you lose a challenge in the bar, you will have to consume a drink concoction that could be truly horrifying.

NBC passed along a first look at the new sitcom, which premieres March 28 (9:30/8:30c), and also stars Neil Flynn (The Middle), Nelson Franklin, Jessica Chaffin, Leonard Ouzts and Kimia Behpoornia. The series comes from executive producer/creator Josh Malmuth and executive producer Michael Schur (Brooklyn 99, The Good Place, Parks and Recreation).

Here's your official first look at Abby's!

Abby's, Premieres, Thursday, March 28, 9:30/8:30c, NBC.