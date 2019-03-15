'Boy Meets World' Cast Has an Epic Reunion With Mr. Feeny (PHOTO)
Children of the ‘90s are certainly freaking out after the cast of Boy Meets World came together for an epic reunion this week.
Ben Savage, Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong, Will Friedle, and even William Daniels, who famously played Mr. Feeny, all attended the 2019 Emerald City Comic Con event in Seattle, Washington on Thursday, March 14.
The cast celebrated the show's 25th anniversary with a panel.
"Always my teacher and friend," Savage captioned a photo of himself with Daniels, who is 91 years old!
"Dream. Try. Do Cons. #emeraldcitycomiccon," Fishel captioned the group photo.
Friedle, who played Eric Matthews, shared the same group photo and wrote, “#family.”
Fans of course freaked out over the reunion and many begged the group to do another reboot.
“Boy Meets World reboot part two PLEASE!!!” one fan commented.
“Absolutely legendary. The best of a generation, the best of us as 90's kids,” another person wrote.
The hit show ran for seven seasons before it ended back in 2000.
However, Savage and Fishel came together for the spinoff, Girl Meets World, which was on for three seasons before it ended in 2017.
A number of their Boy Meets World cast members reprised their roles for an episode or two on Girl Meets World, which was a nice treat for all the loyal fans.