'Blindspot' Sneak Peek: Jane Takes a Walk Down Memory Lane (VIDEO)

Blindspot is gearing up for an intense episode as the team works to prevent a weapon from falling into the hands of a deadly terrorist, but that's not all that's in store.

TV Insider has your exclusive first look at the installment "Frequently Recurring Struggle for Existence" airing Friday, March 15. See as Jane (Jaimie Alexander) takes a walk down memory lane with Weller (Sullivan Stapleton) and Patterson (Ashley Johnson) by her side.

In the clip below, the trio heads towards a storage room. "So, our agents brought in everything they discovered in the abandoned Sandstorm safe house," Patterson says addressing Jane. "We thought you could take a look."

When Weller notes that it's nice Shepherd (Michelle Hurd) left the key to the place, Jane responds sarcastically. "Yeah, a key to her old terror cell hideout, how parental of her," she quips.

After entering the storage room, Patterson asks if Jane recognizes anything, and she while she says it's familiar, it's clear she's overwhelmed. Will this lead to any answers or will it put Jane in pain? Take a peek at the clip for yourself, and don't miss Blindspot's latest episode when it airs Friday.

Blindspot, Fridays, 8/7c, NBC