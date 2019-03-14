First Look at Jennifer Coolidge as Sid's Ex-Wife on 'The Cool Kids' (PHOTOS)

Fox's The Cool Kids doesn't shy away from humor-filled drama when it comes to their core characters Hank (David Alan Grier), Charlie (Martin Mull), Sid (Leslie Jordan), and Margaret (Vicki Lawrence).

In the upcoming March 29 episode, Sid will be sucked into some serious drama when his ex-wife Bonnie (played by the always hilarious Jennifer Coolidge) stops by Shady Meadows. Sid's boyfriend John (guest star Jere Burns) will be uncomfortable with the exes' relationship. And outside of their close bond, John will also have to come to terms with a bombshell they drop on him.

While little else is known about the details surrounding the situation, TV Insider has your exclusive first look at Coolidge's arrival in three new images.

The first image above shows Sid and Bonnie are the kind of exes who can sit together over a pitcher of margaritas, while below it looks as if her presence at Shady Meadows will disrupt the "flow." See as Bonnie interacts with Hank and John in two tense-seeming encounters.

Meanwhile, fans can expect to see Margaret, Charlie and Hank get hyped over their upcoming Fleetwood Mac concert — something music enthusiasts of any age can understand. Don't miss a minute of it when the episode debuts March 29.

The Cool Kids, "Sid's Ex-Wife", Friday, March 29, 8:30/7:30c, Fox