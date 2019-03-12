History Greenlights 'Unidentified: Inside America's UFO Investigation' Docuseries

As Project Blue Book readies to close out its fantastic first season tonight, History is not ready to give up on our fascination with unidentified flying objects. The network has just announced that it has OK'd a new six-part, hourlong non-fiction series called Unidentified: Inside America's UFO Investigation.

Set to premiere in May and inspired the by 2017 New York Times expose about the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program run by the Pentagon, Unidentified will feature the participation of Luis Elizondo, the former special agent who oversaw the operation, as well as a cadre of pros from the UFO field and retired government officials.

Over the course of six episodes, Elizondo and company — which also includes Tom DeLonge, founder of both Blink-182 and the To the Stars Academy, an organization for the study of UFOs and extraterrestrial life — will discuss various sightings, assess potential threats and explore evidence allegedly connected to our friends from other places.

“With this show, the real conversation can finally begin," notes Delonge (also the author of the Sekret Machines novels) in today's release. "I’m thankful to History for giving the To The Stars Academy team of world-class scientists, engineers and intelligence experts the opportunity to tell the story in a comprehensive and compelling way."

Here's a little preview of what to expect in Unidentified:

Just don't call this an alien-hunting show. Eli Lehrer, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming at History, sees Unidentified as "a series that will hopefully provoke a cultural conversation about unexplained phenomena and allow our viewers to ultimately draw their own conclusions."

So, what is your conclusion? Will you be tuning in?

Unidentified: Inside America's UFO Investigation, History, Coming in May (Date TBD)