History's 'Unidentified' Returns to Go Inside America's UFO Investigation

History Channel's groundbreaking series Unidentified: Inside America’s UFO Investigation returns on Saturday, July 11. In response to a call-to-action shared at the end of each episode last season, thousands of emails were sent in by viewers and military witnesses with personal stories and anecdotes of sightings of unexplained craft.

In Season 2, each episode will center around a specific case or aspect of the modern UAP phenomenon and follow the credible team of connected investigators including former military intelligence official and Special Agent In-Charge, Luis Elizondo, and former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense and Intelligence, Chris Mellon.

This team will continue to divulge what the U.S. government (and other governments) know about these bizarre craft, hear additional firsthand eyewitness accounts of UAP sightings from military and civilian personnel, and share additional fact-based insight and information about these craft in an effort to produce tangible evidence and build the most indisputable case for the existence and threat of UAP ever assembled.

Unidentified: Inside America’s UFO Investigation, Season 2 Premiere, Saturday, July 11, 10/9c, History Channel