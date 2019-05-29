Government Insiders Speak Out in 'Unidentified: Inside America's UFO Investigation'

In December of 2017, The New York Times published a stunning front-page exposé about the Pentagon’s mysterious UFO program, the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP).

Featuring an interview with a former military intelligence official and Special Agent In-Charge, Luis Elizondo, who confirmed the existence of the hidden government program, the controversial story was the focus of worldwide attention. The six-episode limited series Unidentified: Inside America’s UFO Investigation, set to premiere Friday, May 31 on History Channel, tells this story.

Previously run by Elizondo, AATIP was created to research and investigate Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) including numerous videos of reported encounters, three of which were released to a shocked public in 2017. Elizondo resigned after expressing to the government that these UAPs could pose a major threat to our national security and not enough was being done to deal with them or address our potential vulnerabilities.

Now, as a part of History's groundbreaking new series, Elizondo is speaking out for the first time with former Blink-182 rocker Tom DeLonge, now a co-founder and President of To The Stars Academy of Arts & Science. Also speaking out is Chris Mellon, former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense and Intelligence, hoping to expose a series of startling encounters and embark on fascinating new investigations that will urge the public to ask questions and look for answers.

From A+E Originals, DeLonge serves as executive producer.

Says DeLonge, "With this show, the real conversation can finally begin. I’m thankful to History for giving the To The Stars Academy team of world-class scientists, engineers and intelligence experts the opportunity to tell the story in a comprehensive and compelling way. I think everyone that watches the show will walk away with questions answered and a feeling of, 'Wow, I get it now.'"

Unidentified: Inside America’s UFO Investigation will break boundaries and perceived government taboo by disclosing information about efforts being made to change government policy surrounding these phenomena. It builds the most indisputable case for the existence and threat of UFOs ever assembled and presents newly authenticated evidence and footage, interviews from eyewitnesses and former military personnel who have never spoken out before and extensive breakthroughs in understanding the technology behind these unknown phenomena in our skies.

Unidentified: Inside America’s UFO Investigation, Premiere, Friday, May 31, 10/9c, History Channel

