Here's Your Chance to Be Judge Judy for a Day (VIDEO)

Judge Judy has been a TV fixture for over 20 years, and she's showing no signs of slowing down!

But in all of that time, she's never offered an opportunity like the one the show is offering up now — the "You Be the Judge" Facebook competition. Get ready to step into Judge Judy's shoes when you can enter for a chance to sit on her bench and be the "Judge."

To enter, viewers must visit the show's Facebook page or www.judgejudy.com and explain in 250 words or less why they should win the competition. Not sure if you should enter? Well, if you're a fan and believe yourself to have a good moral compass, you're encouraged to participate.

If your initial entry impresses then you'll be asked to send in a video as a finalist and one super-lucky winner will be chosen to fly to L.A. so they can meet Judge Judy herself, sit on the bench, and participate in a case. The submission entry period lasts now through Friday, March 22 at 11:59 pm PST.

So, with a couple of weeks left in the process, fans should have plenty of time to enter strong arguments for why they should be the winner. Don't miss your chance to live like Judge Judy for a day with the "You Be the Judge" competition and enter now.

Below, Judge Judy explains the rules in her own words and welcomes you to join in on the fun for yourself.

(*Note: The winner will participate in a mock trial that is taped but not aired.)

