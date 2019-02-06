'Judge Judy' Is TV's No. 1 Syndicated Show for the Last Six Months

Judge Judy Sheindlin is approaching nearly a quarter century on the air, and she's not slowing down any time soon.

Her daytime series, Judge Judy, just accomplished a stunning feat. It's been the No. 1 program in all of syndication for six consecutive months (26 weeks) through the week of January 20, 2019.

The CBS court show has averaged over 10 million daily viewers, with a 7.1 Nielsen rating, and the last time another syndicated program has accomplished these numbers was Wheel of Fortune during the 2006-2007 season.

Some other impressive facts about Judge Judy include that it's been the No. 1 program in first-run syndication for 10 consecutive years, and it's also number one in the key women advertiser favorite categories 18-49 and 25-54, according to the network.

Judge Judy, check your local listings, CBS