The CW Spring 2019 Finale Dates: Find Out When 'Riverdale,' 'Supernatural' & More End for the Season
The 2018-2019 TV season is slowly approaching its end, and we now know when to expect The CW shows' season (and series!) finales.
Luckily, most titles aren't wrapping up until April or May, though Black Lightning, All American, and Legacies do finish before the end of March. Supernatural fans have until the end of April to spend time with the Winchesters and Arrowverse favorites Supergirl, The Flash, and Arrow will all run through to May.
'Riverdale' Star Ashleigh Murray to Lead The CW Spinoff 'Katy Keene'
What does this mean for her future on 'Riverdale'?
Below, we have your full schedule of finales, from Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's series ending to Riverdale's Season 3 capper. Make sure to check the dates and times carefully so you don't miss out on what's sure to be pivotal moments in these network series.
Monday, March 18
Black Lightning 9/8c
Wednesday, March 20
All American 9/8c
Thursday, March 28
Legacies 9/8c
Friday, April 5
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend 8/7c
'The 100' Will Likely Get a Season 7 on The CW
CW President Mark Pedowitz & EP Jason Rothenberg feel confident about a renewal.
Tuesday, April 23
Roswell, New Mexico 9/8c
Thursday, April 25
Supernatural 8/7c
Monday, May 13
Arrow 9/8c
Tuesday, May 14
The Flash 8/7c
Wednesday, May 15
Riverdale 8/7c
Sunday, May 19
Supergirl 8/7c
Charmed 9/8c
Monday, May 20
DC's Legends of Tomorrow 8/7c
Friday, May 24
Dynasty 8/7c
AlertMe