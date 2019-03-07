The CW Spring 2019 Finale Dates: Find Out When 'Riverdale,' 'Supernatural' & More End for the Season

Meaghan Darwish
Diyah Pera/The CW

The 2018-2019 TV season is slowly approaching its end, and we now know when to expect The CW shows' season (and series!) finales.

Luckily, most titles aren't wrapping up until April or May, though Black LightningAll American, and Legacies do finish before the end of March. Supernatural fans have until the end of April to spend time with the Winchesters and Arrowverse favorites SupergirlThe Flash, and Arrow will all run through to May.

Below, we have your full schedule of finales, from Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's series ending to Riverdale's Season 3 capper. Make sure to check the dates and times carefully so you don't miss out on what's sure to be pivotal moments in these network series.

Monday, March 18

Black Lightning 9/8c

Wednesday, March 20

All American 9/8c

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (Scott Everett White/The CW)

Thursday, March 28

Legacies 9/8c

Friday, April 5

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend 8/7c

Tuesday, April 23

Roswell, New Mexico 9/8c

Thursday, April 25

Supernatural 8/7c

Supernatural (Dean Buscher/The CW)

Monday, May 13

Arrow 9/8c

Tuesday, May 14

The Flash 8/7c

Wednesday, May 15

Riverdale 8/7c

Arrow (Jack Rowand/The CW)

Sunday, May 19

Supergirl 8/7c
Charmed 9/8c

Monday, May 20

DC's Legends of Tomorrow 8/7c

Friday, May 24

Dynasty 8/7c

