5 MLB Players to Look Out For on Opening Day 2019

America’s favorite pastime is back!

Major League Baseball’s regular season opened last week in Japan, but all 30 clubs are in action on U.S. soil on Thursday, March 28. ESPN has a triple-header with the Baltimore Orioles at the New York Yankees, the Arizona Diamondbacks at the defending NL champion Los Angeles Dodgers and 2018 World Series winners Boston Red Sox at the Seattle Mariners.

There wasn’t much fire in the hot stove offseason of trading: The market was tough for veteran free agents, and premium prizes like infielder Manny Machado, who signed with the San Diego Padres, remained on the shelf longer than expected. But a new season always brings new hope and, for a handful of teams, some good players.

Here’s a look at several big athletes who made moves — and where you can catch them in action next.

Bryce Harper and Andrew McCutchen, Philadelphia

The Phillies finally won over right fielder Harper with a 13-year, $330 million deal. At age 26, the six-time All-Star and 2015 NL MVP gives the team a fighting chance for years to come. Their outfield now looks dangerously good with 2013 NL MVP and five-time All-Star McCutchen added to the mix. Atlanta Braves at Phillies, March 30, 4:05/3:05c, Fox Sports 1

Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis

Trading for the slugging first baseman and Arizona Diamondbacks stalwart will help put the Cardinals back in contention in baseball’s toughest division, NL Central. Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, April 1, 1/noon c, ESPN

Yasiel Puig and Matt Kemp, Cincinnati

The Reds swung a trade with the Dodgers for right fielder Puig and left fielder Kemp in an effort to become relevant again in NL Central. For the volatile Puig, it’s a fresh start. At 34, Kemp is on the back end of his career, but he’s coming off an All-Star season that proved he can still produce. St. Louis Cardinals vs. Reds (at Monterrey, Mexico), April 14, 4/3c, ESPN

MLB Opening Day, Thursday, March 28, 1/noon c, ESPN