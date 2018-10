NBA 2018-19 Regular Season TV Schedule on ABC, ESPN, TNT & NBA TV

The 2018-19 NBA regular season tipped off on Tuesday, October 16, as the reigning NBA champion Golden State Warriors raised their third championship banner in the past four seasons to the rafters of Oracle Arena.

ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV again air national TV games throughout the regular season. Highlights include LeBron James' first game with the Los Angeles Lakers (October 18, TNT), James' return to Cleveland in a game against the Cavaliers (November 21, ESPN), five marquee games on Christmas Day (ESPN & ABC), five games on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday (January 21, NBA TV & TNT) and the NBA All-Star Game (February 17, TNT) in Charlotte, North Carolina.

All Times Eastern.

Tuesday, October 16

Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics, 8pm, TNT

Oklahoma City Thunder at Golden State Warriors, 10:30pm, TNT

Wednesday, October 17

New Orleans Pelicans at Houston Rockets, 8pm, ESPN

Dallas Mavericks at Phoenix Suns, 10:30pm, ESPN

Thursday, October 18

Chicago Bulls at Philadelphia 76ers, 8pm, TNT

L.A. Lakers at Portland Trail Blazers, 10:30pm, TNT

Friday, October 19

Boston Celtics at Toronto Raptors, 8pm, ESPN

Golden State Warriors at Utah Jazz, 10:30pm, ESPN

Saturday, October 20

Toronto Raptors at Washington Wizards, 7pm, NBA TV

Houston Rockets at L.A. Lakers, 10:30pm, ESPN

Sunday, October 21

Houston Rockets at L.A. Clippers, 9pm, NBA TV

Monday, October 22

Orlando Magic at Boston Celtics, 7:30pm, NBA TV

San Antonio Spurs at L.A. Lakers, 10:30pm, NBA TV

Tuesday, October 23

Philadelphia 76ers at Detroit Pistons, 7pm, NBA TV

Wednesday, October 24

Dallas Mavericks at Atlanta Hawks, 7pm, ESPN

Philadelphia 76ers at Milwaukee Bucks, 9:30pm, ESPN

Thursday, October 25

Boston Celtics at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8pm, TNT

Denver Nuggets at L.A. Lakers, 10:30pm, TNT

Friday, October 26

Golden State Warriors at N.Y. Knicks, 7:30pm, NBA TV

Washington Wizards at Sacramento Kings, 10pm, NBA TV

Monday, October 29

L.A. Lakers at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8pm, NBA TV

Tuesday, October 30

Philadelphia 76ers at Toronto Raptors, 7:30pm, NBA TV

Wednesday, October 31

Indiana Pacers at N.Y. Knicks, 8pm, ESPN

San Antonio Spurs at Phoenix Suns, 10:30pm, ESPN

Thursday, November 1

Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics, 8pm, TNT

New Orleans Pelicans at Portland Trail Blazers, 10:30pm, TNT

Friday, November 2

Oklahoma City Thunder at Washington Wizards, 8pm, ESPN

Minnesota Timberwolves at Golden State Warriors, 10:30pm, ESPN

Saturday, November 3

Boston Celtics at Indiana Pacers, 7pm, NBA TV

Monday, November 5

New Orleans Pelicans at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8pm, NBA TV

Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors, 10:30pm, NBA TV

Tuesday, November 6

Washington Wizards at Dallas Mavericks, 8:30pm, NBA TV

Wednesday, November 7

Philadelphia 76ers at Indiana Pacers, 8pm, ESPN

Minnesota Timberwolves at L.A. Lakers, 10:30pm, ESPN

Thursday, November 8

Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8pm, TNT

Milwaukee Bucks at Golden State Warriors, 10:30pm, TNT

Friday, November 9

Charlotte Hornets at Philadelphia 76ers, 7pm, NBA TV

Boston Celtics at Utah Jazz, 9:30pm, ESPN

Saturday, November 10

Houston Rockets at San Antonio Spurs, 8:30pm, NBA TV

Monday, November 12

New Orleans Pelicans at Toronto Raptors, 7:30pm, NBA TV

Golden State Warriors at L.A. Clippers, 10:30pm, NBA TV

Tuesday, November 13

Charlotte Hornets at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7pm, NBA TV

Atlanta Hawks at Golden State Warriors, 10:30pm, NBA TV

Wednesday, November 14

New Orleans Pelicans at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8pm, ESPN

Portland Trail Blazers at L.A. Lakers, 10:30pm, ESPN

Thursday, November 15

Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets, 8pm, TNT

San Antonio Spurs at L.A. Clippers, 10:30pm, TNT

Friday, November 16

Toronto Raptors at Boston Celtics, 7pm, ESPN

Chicago Bulls at Milwaukee Bucks, 9:30pm, ESPN

Saturday, November 17

Utah Jazz at Boston Celtics, 7:30pm, NBA TV

Sunday, November 18

Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs, 7pm, NBA TV

Monday, November 19

Phoenix Suns at Philadelphia 76ers, 7pm, NBA TV

Oklahoma City Thunder at Sacramento Kings, 10pm, NBA TV

Tuesday, November 20

Portland Trail Blazers at N.Y. Knicks, 7:30pm, NBA TV

Wednesday, November 21

L.A. Lakers at Cleveland Cavaliers, 8pm, ESPN

Oklahoma City Thunder at Golden State Warriors, 10:30pm, ESPN

Friday, November 23

Houston Rockets at Detroit Pistons, 7pm, NBA TV

Utah Jazz at L.A. Lakers, 10:30pm, NBA TV

Saturday, November 24

San Antonio Spurs at Milwaukee Bucks, 8:30pm, NBA TV

Monday, November 26

Houston Rockets at Washington Wizards, 7pm, NBA TV

Tuesday, November 27

L.A. Lakers at Denver Nuggets, 9pm, NBA TV

Wednesday, November 28

N.Y. Knicks at Philadelphia 76ers, 7pm, NBA TV

Orlando Magic at Portland Trail Blazers, 10pm, NBA TV

Thursday, November 29

Golden State Warriors at Toronto Raptors, 8pm, TNT

L.A. Clippers at Sacramento Kings, 10:30pm, TNT

Friday, November 30

Houston Rockets at San Antonio Spurs, 8pm, ESPN

Denver Nuggets at Portland Trail Blazers, 10:30pm, ESPN

Saturday, December 1

Boston Celtics at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8pm, NBA TV

Monday, December 3

Oklahoma City Thunder at Detroit Pistons, 7pm, NBA TV

Tuesday, December 4

San Antonio Spurs at Utah Jazz, 9pm, NBA TV

Wednesday, December 5

Philadelphia 76ers at Toronto Raptors, 8pm, ESPN

San Antonio Spurs at L.A. Lakers, 10:30pm, ESPN

Thursday, December 6

N.Y. Knicks at Boston Celtics, 8pm, TNT

Houston Rockets at Utah Jazz, 10:30pm, TNT

Friday, December 7

Philadelphia 76ers at Detroit Pistons, 7pm, ESPN

Golden State Warriors at Milwaukee Bucks, 9:30pm, ESPN

Saturday, December 8

Washington Wizards at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7:30pm, NBA TV

Sunday, December 9

Milwaukee Bucks at Toronto Raptors, 6pm, NBA TV

Monday, December 10

New Orleans Pelicans at Boston Celtics, 7:30pm, NBA TV

Miami Heat at L.A. Lakers, 10:30pm, NBA TV

Tuesday, December 11

Portland Trail Blazers at Houston Rockets, 8pm, NBA TV

Toronto Raptors at L.A. Clippers, 10:30pm, NBA TV

Wednesday, December 12

Oklahoma City Thunder at New Orleans Pelicans, 8pm, ESPN

Toronto Raptors at Golden State Warriors, 10:30pm, ESPN

Thursday, December 13

L.A. Lakers at Houston Rockets, 8pm, TNT

Dallas Mavericks at Phoenix Suns, 10:30pm, TNT

Friday, December 14

Indiana Pacers at Philadelphia 76ers, 7:30pm, ESPN

Oklahoma City Thunder at Denver Nuggets, 10pm, ESPN

Saturday, December 15

Utah Jazz at Orlando Magic, 5pm, NBA TV

Monday, December 17

Utah Jazz at Houston Rockets, 8pm, NBA TV

Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors, 10:30pm, NBA TV

Tuesday, December 18

L.A. Lakers at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30pm, NBA TV

Wednesday, December 19

Phoenix Suns at Boston Celtics, 7:30pm, NBA TV

Oklahoma City Thunder at Sacramento Kings, 10pm, NBA TV

Thursday, December 20

Houston Rockets at Miami Heat, 8pm, TNT

Dallas Mavericks at L.A. Clippers, 10:30pm, TNT

Friday, December 21

Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics, 8pm, ESPN

New Orleans Pelicans at L.A. Lakers, 10:30pm, ESPN

Saturday, December 22

Toronto Raptors at Philadelphia 76ers, 7:30pm, NBA TV

Tuesday, December 25

Milwaukee Bucks at N.Y. Knicks, 12pm, ESPN

Oklahoma City Thunder at Houston Rockets, 3pm, ABC

Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics, 5:30pm, ABC

L.A. Lakers at Golden State Warriors, 8pm, ABC/ESPN

Portland Trail Blazers at Utah Jazz, 10:30pm, ESPN

Wednesday, December 26

Toronto Raptors at Miami Heat, 7:30pm, NBA TV

Thursday, December 27

Boston Celtics at Houston Rockets, 8pm, TNT

Philadelphia 76ers at Utah Jazz, 10:30pm, TNT

Friday, December 28

Dallas Mavericks at New Orleans Pelicans, 8pm, NBA TV

L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 10:30pm, NBA TV

Saturday, December 29

Houston Rockets at New Orleans Pelicans, 7pm, NBA TV

Golden State Warriors at Portland Trail Blazers, 10pm, NBA TV

Monday, December 31

Boston Celtics at San Antonio Spurs, 7pm, NBA TV

Tuesday, January 1

Utah Jazz at Toronto Raptors, 7:30pm, NBA TV

Wednesday, January 2

Minnesota Timberwolves at Boston Celtics, 8pm, ESPN

Oklahoma City Thunder at L.A. Lakers, 10:30pm, ESPN

Thursday, January 3

Toronto Raptors at San Antonio Spurs, 8pm, TNT

Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors, 10:30pm, TNT

Friday, January 4

Washington Wizards at Miami Heat, 8pm, ESPN

Oklahoma City Thunder at Portland Trail Blazers, 10:30pm, ESPN

Saturday, January 5

Toronto Raptors at Milwaukee Bucks, 8:30pm, NBA TV

Sunday, January 6

Indiana Pacers at Toronto Raptors, 6pm, NBA TV

Tuesday, January 8

Minnesota Timberwolves at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8pm, NBA TV

N.Y. Knicks at Golden State Warriors, 10:30pm, NBA TV

Wednesday, January 9

Milwaukee Bucks at Houston Rockets, 8pm, ESPN

Detroit Pistons at L.A. Lakers, 10:30pm, ESPN

Thursday, January 10

Boston Celtics at Miami Heat, 7pm, TNT

Oklahoma City Thunder at San Antonio Spurs, 9:30pm, TNT

Friday, January 11

Indiana Pacers at N.Y. Knicks, 7:30pm, ESPN

L.A. Lakers at Utah Jazz, 10pm, ESPN

Saturday, January 12

San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8:30pm, NBA TV

Sunday, January 13

Cleveland Cavaliers at L.A. Lakers, 9:30pm, NBA TV

Monday, January 14

Charlotte Hornets at San Antonio Spurs, 8:30pm, NBA TV

Tuesday, January 15

Minnesota Timberwolves at Philadelphia 76ers, 7pm, NBA TV

Chicago Bulls at L.A. Lakers, 10:30pm, NBA TV

Wednesday, January 16

Toronto Raptors at Boston Celtics, 8pm, ESPN

New Orleans Pelicans at Golden State Warriors, 10:30pm, ESPN

Thursday, January 17

N.Y. Knicks at Washington Wizards, 3pm, NBA TV

Philadelphia 76ers at Indiana Pacers, 7pm, TNT

L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City Thunder, 9:30pm, TNT

Friday, January 18

San Antonio Spurs at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8pm, ESPN

New Orleans Pelicans at Portland Trail Blazers, 10:30pm, ESPN

Saturday, January 19

Oklahoma City Thunder at Philadelphia 76ers, 3:30pm, ABC

L.A. Lakers at Houston Rockets, 8:30pm, ABC

Monday, January 21

Oklahoma City Thunder at N.Y. Knicks, 12:30pm, NBA TV

Orlando Magic at Atlanta Hawks, 3pm, NBA TV

New Orleans Pelicans at Grizzlies, 5:30pm, TNT

Houston Rockets at Philadelphia 76ers, 8pm, TNT

Golden State Warriors at L.A. Lakers, 10:30pm, TNT

Tuesday, January 22

Portland Trail Blazers at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8pm, NBA TV

Wednesday, January 23

San Antonio Spurs at Philadelphia 76ers, 8pm, ESPN

Denver Nuggets at Utah Jazz, 10:30pm, ESPN

Thursday, January 24

Golden State Warriors at Washington Wizards, 8pm, TNT

Minnesota Timberwolves at L.A. Lakers, 10:30pm, TNT

Friday, January 25

Toronto Raptors at Houston Rockets, 8pm, ESPN

Saturday, January 26

Golden State Warriors at Boston Celtics, 8:30pm, ABC

Sunday, January 27

Milwaukee Bucks at Oklahoma City Thunder, 6pm, ESPN

Monday, January 28

Golden State Warriors at Indiana Pacers, 7pm, NBA TV

Atlanta Hawks at L.A. Clippers, 10:30pm, NBA TV

Tuesday, January 29

New Orleans Pelicans at Houston Rockets, 8pm, TNT

Philadelphia 76ers at L.A. Lakers, 10:30pm, TNT

Wednesday, January 30

Indiana Pacers at Washington Wizards, 8pm, ESPN

Utah Jazz at Portland Trail Blazers, 10:30pm, ESPN

Thursday, January 31

Milwaukee Bucks at Toronto Raptors, 8pm, TNT

Philadelphia 76ers at Golden State Warriors, 10:30pm, TNT

Friday, February 1

Boston Celtics at N.Y. Knicks, 7:30pm, ESPN

Houston Rockets at Denver Nuggets, 10pm, ESPN

Saturday, February 2

L.A. Lakers at Golden State Warriors, 8:30pm, ABC

Sunday, February 3

Oklahoma City Thunder at Boston Celtics, 2pm, ABC

Monday, February 4

Milwaukee Bucks at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30pm, NBA TV

San Antonio Spurs at Sacramento Kings, 10pm, NBA TV

Tuesday, February 5

Toronto Raptors at Philadelphia 76ers, 8pm, TNT

Miami Heat at Portland Trail Blazers, 10:30pm, TNT

Wednesday, February 6

Washington Wizards at Milwaukee Bucks, 8pm, ESPN

San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors, 10:30pm, ESPN

Thursday, February 7

L.A. Lakers at Boston Celtics, 8pm, TNT

San Antonio Spurs at Portland Trail Blazers, 10:30pm, TNT

Friday, February 8

Denver Nuggets at Philadelphia 76ers, 7pm, ESPN

Minnesota Timberwolves at New Orleans Pelicans, 9:30pm, ESPN

Saturday, February 9

Oklahoma City Thunder at Houston Rockets, 8:30pm, ABC

Sunday, February 10

L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia 76ers, 3:30pm, ABC

Miami Heat at Golden State Warriors, 8:30pm, NBA TV

Monday, February 11

Washington Wizards at Detroit Pistons, 7pm, NBA TV

Tuesday, February 12

Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers, 8pm, TNT

Utah Jazz at Golden State Warriors, 10:30pm, TNT

Wednesday, February 13

Brooklyn Nets at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7pm, ESPN

Houston Rockets at Minnesota Timberwolves, 9:30pm, ESPN

Thursday, February 14

Oklahoma City Thunder at New Orleans Pelicans, 8pm, TNT

Sunday, February 17

NBA All-Star Game in Charlotte, TNT

Thursday, February 21

Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks, 8pm, TNT

Houston Rockets at L.A. Lakers, 10:30pm, TNT

Friday, February 22

San Antonio Spurs at Toronto Raptors, 7pm, ESPN

Utah Jazz at Oklahoma City Thunder, 9:30pm, ESPN

Saturday, February 23

Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors, 8:30pm, ABC

Sunday, February 24

San Antonio Spurs at N.Y. Knicks, 7:30pm, NBA TV

Monday, February 25

Philadelphia 76ers at New Orleans Pelicans, 8pm, NBA TV

Dallas Mavericks at L.A. Clippers, 10:30pm, NBA TV

Tuesday, February 26

Boston Celtics at Toronto Raptors, 8pm, TNT

Oklahoma City Thunder at Denver Nuggets, 10:30pm, TNT

Wednesday, February 27

Detroit Pistons at San Antonio Spurs, 8pm, ESPN

New Orleans Pelicans at L.A. Lakers, 10:30pm, ESPN

Thursday, February 28

Minnesota Timberwolves at Indiana Pacers, 7pm, TNT

Philadelphia 76ers at Oklahoma City Thunder, 9:30pm, TNT

Friday, March 1

Washington Wizards at Boston Celtics, 8pm, ESPN

Milwaukee Bucks at L.A. Lakers, 10:30pm, ESPN

Saturday, March 2

Golden State Warriors at Philadelphia 76ers, 8:30pm, ABC

Sunday, March 3

Houston Rockets at Boston Celtics, 3:30pm, ABC

Grizzlies at Oklahoma City Thunder, 7pm, NBA TV

Monday, March 4

Dallas Mavericks at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30pm, NBA TV

L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 10:30pm, NBA TV

Tuesday, March 5

Houston Rockets at Toronto Raptors, 8pm, TNT

Boston Celtics at Golden State Warriors, 10:30pm, TNT

Wednesday, March 6

Philadelphia 76ers at Chicago Bulls, 8pm, ESPN

Denver Nuggets at L.A. Lakers, 10:30pm, ESPN

Thursday, March 7

Indiana Pacers at Milwaukee Bucks, 8pm, TNT

Oklahoma City Thunder at Portland Trail Blazers, 10:30pm, TNT

Friday, March 8

Philadelphia 76ers at Houston Rockets, 8pm, ESPN

Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors, 10:30pm, ESPN

Saturday, March 9

Boston Celtics at L.A. Lakers, 8:30pm, ABC

Sunday, March 10

Indiana Pacers at Philadelphia 76ers, 3:30pm, ABC

New Orleans Pelicans at Atlanta Hawks, 6pm, NBA TV

Sunday, March 10

Phoenix Suns at Golden State Warriors, 8:30pm, NBA TV

Monday, March 11

Toronto Raptors at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7pm, NBA TV

Boston Celtics at L.A. Clippers, 10:30pm, NBA TV

Tuesday, March 12

Milwaukee Bucks at New Orleans Pelicans, 8pm, TNT

Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets, 10:30pm, TNT

Wednesday, March 13

Detroit Pistons at Miami Heat, 7pm, ESPN

Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets, 9:30pm, ESPN

Thursday, March 14

L.A. Lakers at Toronto Raptors, 8pm, TNT

Dallas Mavericks at Denver Nuggets, 10:30pm, TNT

Friday, March 15

L.A. Lakers at Detroit Pistons, 7pm, NBA TV

Chicago Bulls at L.A. Clippers, 10:30pm, NBA TV

Saturday, March 16

Golden State Warriors at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8:30pm, ABC

Sunday, March 17

Philadelphia 76ers at Milwaukee Bucks, 3:30pm, ABC

Minnesota Timberwolves at Houston Rockets, 9pm, ESPN

Monday, March 18

Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs, 8pm, ESPN

Indiana Pacers at Portland Trail Blazers, 10:30pm, ESPN

Tuesday, March 19

L.A. Lakers at Milwaukee Bucks, 8pm, NBA TV

Indiana Pacers at L.A. Clippers, 10:30pm, NBA TV

Wednesday, March 20

Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers, 7pm, ESPN

Toronto Raptors at Oklahoma City Thunder, 9:30pm, ESPN

Thursday, March 21

Denver Nuggets at Washington Wizards, 7pm, NBA TV

Friday, March 22

San Antonio Spurs at Houston Rockets, 8pm, NBA TV

Saturday, March 23

Philadelphia 76ers at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30pm, NBA TV

Detroit Pistons at Portland Trail Blazers, 10pm, NBA TV

Sunday, March 24

San Antonio Spurs at Boston Celtics, 7:30pm, NBA TV

Monday, March 25

Philadelphia 76ers at Orlando Magic, 7pm, NBA TV

Brooklyn Nets at Portland Trail Blazers, 10pm, NBA TV

Tuesday, March 26

Houston Rockets at Milwaukee Bucks, 8pm, TNT

Washington Wizards at L.A. Lakers, 10:30pm, TNT

Wednesday, March 27

Indiana Pacers at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8pm, ESPN

L.A. Lakers at Utah Jazz, 10:30pm, ESPN

Thursday, March 28

Denver Nuggets at Houston Rockets, 8pm, NBA TV

Friday, March 29

Indiana Pacers at Boston Celtics, 7pm, NBA TV

Saturday, March 30

Philadelphia 76ers at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8pm, NBA TV

Sunday, March 31

Washington Wizards at Denver Nuggets, 8pm, NBA TV

Monday, April 1

Miami Heat at Boston Celtics, 7:30pm, NBA TV

Cleveland Cavaliers at Phoenix Suns, 10pm, NBA TV

Tuesday, April 2

L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8pm, TNT

Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors, 10:30pm, TNT

Wednesday, April 3

Boston Celtics at Miami Heat, 7:30pm, NBA TV

Houston Rockets at L.A. Clippers, 10:30pm, NBA TV

Thursday, April 4

Milwaukee Bucks at Philadelphia 76ers, 8pm, TNT

Golden State Warriors at L.A. Lakers, 10:30pm, TNT

Friday, April 5

Boston Celtics at Indiana Pacers, 8pm, ESPN

Portland Trail Blazers at Denver Nuggets, 10:30pm, ESPN

Saturday, April 6

Brooklyn Nets at Milwaukee Bucks, 5pm, NBA TV

Philadelphia 76ers at Chicago Bulls, 8pm, NBA TV

Sunday, April 7

Miami Heat at Toronto Raptors, 12pm, NBA TV

Oklahoma City Thunder at Minnesota Timberwolves, 3:30pm, ABC

Phoenix Suns at Houston Rockets, 6pm, NBA TV

L.A. Clippers at Golden State Warriors, 8:30pm, NBA TV

Tuesday, April 9

Boston Celtics at Washington Wizards, 7pm, TNT

Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder, 9:30pm, TNT

Wednesday, April 10

Orlando Magic at Charlotte Hornets, 8pm, ESPN

Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets, 10:30pm, ESPN