'You' Star Shay Mitchell Explores Entrepreneurship in 'Unpacking Business' Doc (VIDEO)

In honor of International Women's Day on March 8, Shopify Studios is launching two original digital offerings on Wednesday, March 6 — Unpacking Business with Shay Mitchell and Beauty Mark.

The doc and series are being released on YouTube on their International Women's Day Playlist, and explore female entrepreneurship and lifestyle brands.

Pretty Little Liars and You star Shay Mitchell explores business and the world of entrepreneurship through her luggage brand BÉIS in Unpacking Business. Viewers will follow her across Los Angeles as she connects with women behind three different local businesses to gain a larger understanding of the community.

"Women, and especially ethnic women, are so under-represented in the entrepreneurial space that it's been somewhat intimidating; thankfully, I have a team and partners that are very supportive," Mitchell tells TV Insider.

"That being said, I'm hoping that I, along with an army of other amazing females, can help redefine what entrepreneurship looks like and who can participate — I want young girls and women to be inspired and see themselves as entrepreneurs. There's really no road map for entrepreneurship — so having the opportunity to meet with other women who are business owners in LA, blazing their own trails and forging their own paths was a really meaningful experience."

Unpacking Business is also available on Shopify's YouTube channel, and you can check out a clip here:

Also from Shopify is Beauty Mark, a docuseries following Jess Sanchez and Rachel Hale who, in each episode, meet a female entrepreneur who has created her own unique beauty brand in the multi-billion dollar industry. Together they'll learn about beauty's global industry and the women who are bringing their own definitions of beauty to the landscape.

Meet them in the exclusive clip below, and don't miss Beauty Mark available now!

Unpacking Business with Shay Mitchell, streaming now, YouTube

Beauty Mark, streaming now, YouTube