Watch the First 85 Seconds of 'Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists' (VIDEO)
Freeform's got a secret and, no, they can't keep it. That's why they just dropped the opening scene from their upcoming Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists.
Featuring original Pretty Little Liars Mona (Janel Parrish) and Ali (Sasha Pieterse), the moody spinoff from Liars maven I. Marlene King — and based on author Sara Shepard's novels — centers around a new cast of troublemakers at Beacon Heights University, a Pacific Northwest haven for exceptional students. And Rosewood runaways, apparently.
What are Ali and Mona up to now? And how do they keep finding themselves caught up in murders?!
We get a peek at some of these kids in the drama's opening seconds, including Sofia Carson's Ava on voiceover, Eli Brown's Dylan on cello, and Sydney Park's Caitlin on the run.
There's also a hint as to where someone may meet their maker, as well as a fitting subtext to Eli's song of choice. Each one of these characters is hiding something and, as Ava states, the pressure is building.
Check out the clip here and then set your DVRs.
Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, Series Premiere, Wednesday, March 20, Freeform