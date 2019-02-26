Drea de Matteo's Character Is Pregnant in 'A Million Little Things' Finale Sneak Peek (PHOTOS)

The Barbara Morgan mystery continues in the first season finale of ABC's A Million Little Things and it appears that viewers may have some answers on the horizon.

In a set of exclusive photos, we're offering another glimpse at Drea de Matteo's character "Mrs. Nelson" who may or may not be the Barbara Morgan in question. TV Insider's first look sees her character pregnant, could it be a reference to her conversation with Sophie (Lizzy Greene) in last week's "The Rosary."

At the time, "Mrs. Nelson" told Jon's (Ron Livingston) daughter that her own husband passed away when she was pregnant, which means this could be a flashback. Until "Goodbye" airs, we can't know for sure but the images do offer some clues as the presumed Barbara Morgan has a smile on her face that fans haven't seen yet in the freshman series. What or who has her smiling?

Thankfully it seems like there will be some resolution to the mystery as the episode title implies conclusion. "Goodbye"s logline reads:

"With questions still lingering around Jon's death, his loved ones try to move on, each taking meaningful steps forward in their own lives. As most of them begin to accept that they may never get the explanation they desire, an unexpected member of the group decides to dig even further into the mystery behind Barbara Morgan."

The mysterious Barbara Morgan has remained a point of interest since Jon's death due to the fact that she was named a beneficiary in his will, and a secret apartment that he had also included her paintings. While speculation about a romance between the pair ensued, it's possible that there might be some actual answers about the state of their relationship.

Don't miss a single second when A Million Little Things wraps its first season on ABC.

A Million Little Things, Thursdays, 9/8c, ABC