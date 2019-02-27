'Gold Rush: Parker's Trail': The Team Heads to Papua New Guinea for a Dangerous Season 3 (VIDEO)

Discovery Channel's Gold Rush: Parker's Trail is returning for an all-new adventure in Season 3, as the team travels to Papua New Guinea in search of new treasure. Gold miner Parker Schnabel and friends will be faced with the most challenging venture yet when the show returns Friday, April 5, on the network. Considered one of the toughest environments, this new location will force the team to push their limits as they search for the mother lode.

TV Insider has your first look at the season, which teases danger, reward and more. In Season 2's hunt for "El Dorado," Parker and his team had to wrap up their activities due to local unrest. Could they be faced with similar reactions in Papua New Guinea? It appears so.

Parker is traveling to Papua New Guinea for personal reasons, as well — his late grandfather's war story intersects with the locale. John Schnabel, who was a beloved figure among viewers in earlier Gold Rush seasons, served in the South Pacific during World War II. This opportunity allows Parker to gain insight on John's experience, as he had been limited in sharing any information about his stint as a Navy aircraft mechanic.

Joining Parker's team for his journey this season are survival guide Karla Ann, long-time friend and cameraman Sam Brown, as well as Special Forces Medic Fred Lewis.

Will the team be able to weather the treacherous landscape and the potential threat the locals pose? Tune in when the show returns in April, and check out the exclusive first look below.

Gold Rush: Parker's Trail, Season 3 Premiere, Friday, April 5, 9/8c, Discovery